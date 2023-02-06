Andy Farrell insists Ireland have no doubts over veteran Johnny Sexton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Farrell insists Ireland have no doubts over veteran Johnny Sexton

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 9.01am
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, left, and captain Johnny Sexton, right, enjoyed a weekend win in Wales (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, left, and captain Johnny Sexton, right, enjoyed a weekend win in Wales (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell insists he has no concerns about Johnny Sexton’s age as he attempts to help his veteran skipper rediscover top form following an injury-hit spell.

Influential fly-half Sexton claimed he had never been more nervous before a game than he was ahead of Saturday’s resounding 34-10 Guinness Six Nations win over Wales.

The 37-year-old kicked 12 points in Cardiff in only his second appearance in three months after picking up an injury in the autumn win over South Africa and then suffering a cheekbone issue on his return for Leinster at the start of January.

Sexton departed the Principality Stadium field nine minutes from time due to a dead leg but is expected to be available for next week’s round-two showdown with reigning Grand Slam champions France.

Farrell has been in regular dialogue with Sexton to remind him of his responsibilities amid the recent fitness issues and is reassured by the player’s dedication to the cause.

“There’s no doubt about his age in our mind,” said Farrell.

“I spoke to him over the last two weeks constantly that there’s no excuse and he needs to be at his best.

Johnny Sexton, right, kicked 12 points in Cardiff
Johnny Sexton, right, kicked 12 points in Cardiff (Nigel French/PA)

“He cares about his rugby so much and doing such a good job for his team.

“We’re trying to get him to a point where he’s going to be at his best even though he hasn’t played for so long. How he handles that, how he runs a team as in makes the team feel right and then goes out and performs at the same time.

“His goal-kicking was excellent (on Saturday) and that’s testament to his character.”

France are the only major nation Farrell is yet to beat during his tenure and the sole visiting side to win in Dublin during this World Cup cycle.

Andy Farrell is yet to defeat France as Ireland head coach
Andy Farrell is yet to defeat France as Ireland head coach (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ireland have lost three successive Six Nations clashes with Les Blues going into Saturday’s Aviva Stadium appointment.

Farrell believes Irish fans are “the best in the world” at backing their team in big games and hopes a partisan crowd can help boost his team’s title quest.

“I think everyone realises what’s coming next week,” said Farrell.

“We know what an outstanding side they are and the challenges they are going to bring.

“There’s one thing about an Irish crowd – when there’s a big game and they know they have to get behind the team they are the best in the world. There’s no doubt about that.”

