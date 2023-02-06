Brennan Johnson is showing he belongs in the Premier League – Steve Cooper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brennan Johnson is showing he belongs in the Premier League – Steve Cooper

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 9.29am
Brennan Johnson’s goal saw off Leeds (Tim Goode/PA)
Brennan Johnson’s goal saw off Leeds (Tim Goode/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says Brennan Johnson is now showing he belongs at Premier League level after his match-winning strike against Leeds.

The 21-year-old scored the only goal of the game at the City Ground on Sunday as he fired in from the edge of the area to earn his side a crucial three points against a side around them in the table.

Johnson has been an integral part of Forest’s fine start to 2023, where they have picked up 11 points from five games, as has scored three goals and bagged two assists.

It took the Wales international a while to find his feet this season, but Cooper is delighted with how he is flourishing.

“We’re really happy seeing Brennan feel like he belongs at the level and that he can make a difference,” Cooper said.

“It was a brilliant goal. You don’t get many chances in this league.

“He scored a load of goals last year. He was getting more chances than what he’ll get this year, but at the moment he’s taking his opportunities. That’s what players who play in that position and end up doing well in this league do.

“He’s showing it at the moment, but he needs to get back in and work even harder, look at his game and put some things together on the training pitch, like everybody else. That’s how we aim to improve.”

Things might have been different had Leeds not been wasteful in a first half where they created regular chances.

A mixture of bad finishing and good goalkeeping from Keylor Navas meant it was another defeat for Leeds, who have not won in seven league games.

Another relegation battle is looming and striker Patrick Bamford says his side have to draw on last year’s experience.

“Jesse (Marsch) just said it in there that we need men to stand up and be counted for,” he said.

“Fortunately, in our dressing room, we’ve got a few people that have been through this before, and a few experienced players.

“So we kind of know what we need to do and we’ll just drag the young players with us and hopefully we’ll be fine.”

On his side’s missed chances, Bamford told LUTV: “It almost sums up the season a little bit. We’ve created a lot of chances, and if we score the first goal, then I think we’d probably go on and get a couple.

“But we know what they’re like, and once they get the first goal they were very tactically sound defensively and just made it difficult.

“In the end, we didn’t have the answer and we kind of tailed off a bit in the second half. Sometimes it just doesn’t click and we did create a good few clear chances and one of those have to go in.

“You can have days like that, and you can have days where all of the chances go in. We’ve just got to try and make sure that we have more of those days than ones like today.”

