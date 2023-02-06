Everton loss merely a blip or a cause of concern for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Everton loss merely a blip or a cause of concern for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta?

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 11.14am
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saw his side beaten 1-0 at Everton (Mike Egerton/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saw his side beaten 1-0 at Everton (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsenal suffered a rare setback in their search for a first Premier League title in 19 years as they slipped to defeat at struggling Everton.

Sean Dyche masterminded an important win for the Toffees in his first game at the helm but it was an off-day for an Arsenal side who have hardly put a foot wrong of late.

Here, the PA news agency asks whether it was a one-off or if there may be more lingering worries for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Have Everton provided a blueprint to beat Arsenal?

Everton’s Amadou Onana shone in the win over Arsenal.
Everton’s Amadou Onana shone in the win over Arsenal. (Peter Byrne/PA)

There is plenty of evidence to suggest Everton were always likely to get a promising result against Arsenal on Saturday, regardless of respective league positions and recent form.

Arteta, a former Everton midfielder, has now lost all three visits to the blue half of Merseyside since becoming Arsenal boss and Dyche has also fared well against the Spaniard.

Add to that the so-called ‘new manager bounce’ and it was going to be a tough afternoon for the visitors – but is there more to this defeat than that?

Dyche seemed to fathom that to beat Arsenal he had to stop their midfield ticking over, his own triumvirate of Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure and the magnificent Amadou Onana did not give Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka or Martin Odegaard a second to make magic happen.

When they lost at Manchester United in September – their only other reverse in the league this season – Arsenal were the better team but were undone on the break, this time the worry will be others have seen that to stop them, you have to win the battle in the middle of the park – but it is easier said than done.

Arteta’s side responded pretty well to their last league loss though, right?

Bukayo Saka and his Arsenal team-mates enjoyed a fine run of form after losing to Manchester United.
Bukayo Saka and his Arsenal team-mates enjoyed a fine run of form after losing to Manchester United. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Very much so. The defeat at Old Trafford came on the back of Arsenal winning all of their opening five Premier League games of the campaign.

They were beaten 3-1 but it is widely agreed the visitors were the better side, something that was arguably proved in the following weeks.

An eight-match winning streak in all competitions set Arsenal up as early title contenders and the best side in their Europa League group.

The Everton loss follows a 1-0 FA Cup fourth-round defeat against main title rivals Manchester City but, having made changes for that tie, Arteta will not treat the results equally and will be calling for a similar reaction to the United loss.

Do they have a run of games to put together a similar set of results this time?

There are a couple of tough examinations to come, for sure.

Brentford are next up, visiting the Emirates Stadium on Saturday defending a nine-match unbeaten league run stretching back to October. Arsenal were comfortable 3-0 winners in the reverse fixture in September and will be keen to replicate that before facing an all-together different challenge four days later when they host Pep Guardiola’s City in a rearranged game.

Arsenal’s recent record against the reigning champions, especially in the league, is woeful and they have lost the last 10 meetings, with an aggregate score of 26-3.

Win these two and not only will the Everton result be a distant memory but the title tilt will remain on course and potentially look even stronger than it does right now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7
4
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
5
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
6
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
Tayside and Fife jobs lost as M&Co to close all stores 
7
The B9037 near Blairhall. Image: Google Maps
Man, 39, charged after car lands on roof in Fife crash
8
Mike Ashley is in advanced talks to buy the Overgate. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate
9
Brothers Robert (left) and Ryan Drummond blamed each other during separate court cases.
Fife fiend who blamed identical brother for vile images is jailed
10
Police closed the road while emergency responders dealt with the incident on Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy
‘Babbling’ drug-driver caused pile-up outside Kirkcaldy hospital

More from The Courier

A forensic officer inside Troon Avenue, Dundee
Troon Avenue: How Dundee’s most complex police investigation unfolded
Andrew Innes in custody and troon avenue
Dundee killer Andrew Innes built system to target women with young kids on dating…
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
BREAKING: Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape
The Fife eco cemetery would be in Elie
Fife funeral director submits plans for the East Neuk's first eco-cemetery
Three-time Open champion Sir Nick Faldo doesn't approve of the new paving area. Image: PA Archive/Press Association, Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving
Billy Thomson thwarts Aberdeen in his time at Dundee United
LEE WILKIE: Billy Thomson was a big name but was never 'big time' -…
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon expects Dundee to set out 'balanced' budget despite 'perfect storm' warning
Many Outlander scenes were filmed in the pretty Fife village of Culross.
Culross: Journeying back in time to the 'Outlander' village renowned as one of Scotland's…
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent 'sexually-motivated' texts to former patient hits out

Editor's Picks

Most Commented