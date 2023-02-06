There to be broken and I’m feeling good – Harry Kane eyeing Alan Shearer record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
There to be broken and I’m feeling good – Harry Kane eyeing Alan Shearer record

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 12.03pm
Tottenham forward Harry Kane has set his sights on Alan Shearer’s Premier League record (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham forward Harry Kane has set his sights on Alan Shearer's Premier League record (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham record-breaker Harry Kane has admitted Alan Shearer’s Premier League haul is now in sight in his clearest indication yet that his future lies in England.

Kane made history in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Manchester City with his 15th-minute effort moving him beyond Jimmy Greaves as Spurs’ all-time leading scorer with 267 goals for his boyhood club.

It also saw him reach the 200-goal mark in the Premier League and the forward is 60 off Shearer’s record tally in the competition.

Doubts remain over Kane’s future at Tottenham with his current contract set to expire in 18 months and Bayern Munich known suitors, but the England captain hinted his desire is to remain in his home country.

“I’m sure you guys will be talking about that,” Kane said of Shearer’s record.

“It’s always there in the back of my mind but I just take it game-by-game, season-by-season.

  1. Alan Shearer (260)
  2. Wayne Rooney (208)
  3. Harry Kane (200)
  4. Andrew Cole (187)
  5. Sergio Aguero (184)

“It’s definitely there to be broken and I’m feeling good and feeling fit so we’ll see what happens.

“It’s been an amazing journey. I’ve been here since I was 11 years old, it’s 18 years of my life, a lot of hard work and dedication.

“I’m extremely proud to represent this club and score 267 goals for them and 200 Premier League goals for them is something I’ll never take for granted. I’ve just got to keep it going, score as many as I can and see what happens from there.”

Kane addressed the Spurs fans inside the stadium at full-time following the win over City before he headed back to the dressing room and was congratulated over the phone by manager Antonio Conte.

Conte underwent surgery to remove his gallbladder on Wednesday and watched the win from Italy.

Kane added: “He was on the phone there and he just kind of congratulated me for the achievement and just said he was proud of all the boys.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte was absent after undergoing an operation (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It’s not easy when you don’t have your coach there. It’s obviously been a difficult week, we’re all happy the surgery went well and he’s recovering well.

“We showed we’re a unit, a team. I’m sure he was watching proud. It was the type of performance where we knew what we had to do.

“It wasn’t going to be easy at times, we had to dig deep and really suffer and be together but I thought throughout the whole team everyone showed 110 per cent commitment.”

Victory over City represented Tottenham’s first win against a top-six rival this season with even fourth-placed Newcastle triumphing at Spurs in October.

Inconsistency has blighted Conte’s side but they are a point off Eddie Howe’s Magpies now and appear to have momentum following three consecutive wins in league and cup.

“We spoke (after City’s 4-2 win on January 19) about getting back to what we’re good at, being compact and we did that against Fulham away and we did that again,” Kane said.

“That’s the standard. If we can do it against one of the best teams in the league, we can do it against anyone so they are the standards we’ve set now. We need to try not to fall below them in any game.

“Clean sheets are really important, they win games. We feel like we’ve got enough firepower to score and from top to bottom we’ve got to make sure we keep the ball out of the net.”

