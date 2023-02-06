How Kane compares to Shearer and Rooney after joining elite 200-goal club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How Kane compares to Shearer and Rooney after joining elite 200-goal club

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 12.19pm
Harry Kane, centre, joined Alan Shearer, left, and Wayne Rooney in the Premier League’s ‘200 club’ (Gareth Copley/John Walton/Martin Rickett/PA)
Harry Kane, centre, joined Alan Shearer, left, and Wayne Rooney in the Premier League’s ‘200 club’ (Gareth Copley/John Walton/Martin Rickett/PA)

Harry Kane’s winner against Manchester City on Sunday made him the quickest player to reach 200 Premier League goals.

As well as breaking Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham scoring record in all competitions, Kane joined only Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney with a double century since the top flight’s rebranding.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how he compares.

Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer remains number one in the Premier League scoring chart
Alan Shearer remains number one in the Premier League scoring chart (Matthew Ashton/PA)

260 goals, 441 appearances

The Premier League’s record scorer is a near-perfect comparison for Kane, having reached 200 goals in 306 appearances – Kane broke that record by two when he netted on Sunday.

Shearer went on to reach 260 in 14 seasons – as well as 23 for Southampton in what was then known as the First Division prior to 1992 – and is the only player to score a century of Premier League goals for two different clubs having done so with Blackburn and his beloved Newcastle.

Premier League 200 club
Harry Kane is the third man to reach 200 Premier League goals (PA graphic)

He added 64 assists and, like Kane, won three Golden Boot awards, Shearer’s coming in successive seasons from 1994-95 to 1996-97.

The first of those gave him his best seasonal tally – 34 goals, a Premier League record shared with Andrew Cole – while Shearer’s career tally was aided by a record 56 penalties.

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney celebrates his 200th Premier League goal
Wayne Rooney celebrates his 200th Premier League goal (Richard Sellers/PA)

208 goals, 491 appearances

Rooney spent long stretches of his career playing as less of an out-and-out striker than Shearer or Kane, meaning his statistical profile is slightly different – he never won a Premier League Golden Boot and took 462 matches to bring up his double-century, shortly after returning to his boyhood club Everton.

He passed 20 league goals in a season on two occasions, with 26 in 2009-10 and 27 in 2011-12, and is Manchester United’s all-time record scorer with 253 goals in all competitions including 183 of his league tally.

With 103 assists, he is unique in scoring 200 goals and creating 100 in the Premier League – Ryan Giggs, Cesc Fabregas and Frank Lampard are the only other players with a century of assists.

Harry Kane

200 goals, 304 appearances

Aged 29 years and six months, Kane is more than a year younger than Shearer was when he reached 200 goals so has time on his side as he chases the all-time record – despite transfer speculation in recent seasons, he told the Premier League’s website upon reaching 200: “To be there now is just exciting, and I’ve got plenty of years left so hopefully there are a few more to come.”

He has added 44 assists, many in his productive partnership with Son Heung-min, and has scored 30 penalties from 34 attempts.

Kane won the Golden Boot in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 – though in his only 30-goal season to date, 2017-18, he was edged out by Mohamed Salah’s 32 for Liverpool. Leicester are his favourite opponent, with 18 goals against the Foxes, followed by 14 against both Arsenal and Everton.

