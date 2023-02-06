Former Dundee United and Scotland goalkeeper Billy Thomson dies aged 64 By Press Association February 6 2023, 12.21pm Billy Thomson with former Rangers manager Walter Smith (Danny Lawson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Former Dundee United, Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Billy Thomson has died at the age of 64, the Tayside club have confirmed. Thomson, who won seven full international caps, also played for Partick Thistle, Dundee, St Mirren and Motherwell. He later went on to have lengthy coaching spells with Rangers and Kilmarnock and was Stranraer’s goalkeeping coach this season. We are saddened to learn of the passing of former player and Hall of Fame inductee Billy Thomson at the age of 64.Everyone at Dundee United would like to extend their condolences to Billy's family and friends.— Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 6, 2023 A statement from United read: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former player and Hall of Fame inductee Billy Thomson at the age of 64. “Joining in 1984, Billy faced the unenviable tasking of taking over the gloves from Hamish McAlpine. “A first-team regular until 1991, the goalkeeper made over 200 appearances for United, including being part of the squad that went all the way to the UEFA Cup final in ’87. “Everyone at Dundee United would like to extend their condolences to Billy’s family and friends.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll 2 The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how… 2 3 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 7 4 Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million 5 Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64 6 Tayside and Fife jobs lost as M&Co to close all stores 7 Man, 39, charged after car lands on roof in Fife crash 8 Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate 9 Fife fiend who blamed identical brother for vile images is jailed 10 ‘Babbling’ drug-driver caused pile-up outside Kirkcaldy hospital More from The Courier Troon Avenue: How Dundee’s most complex police investigation unfolded Dundee killer Andrew Innes built system to target women with young kids on dating… Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer BREAKING: Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape Fife funeral director submits plans for the East Neuk's first eco-cemetery Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving LEE WILKIE: Billy Thomson was a big name but was never 'big time' -… Nicola Sturgeon expects Dundee to set out 'balanced' budget despite 'perfect storm' warning Culross: Journeying back in time to the 'Outlander' village renowned as one of Scotland's… Dundee Carseview nurse who sent 'sexually-motivated' texts to former patient hits out Editor's Picks Former Dundee chief Harry MacLean set to face down Dundee Stars sharpshooters in charity challenge John MacGillivray obituary: Instructor who taught half of Dundee to drive dies TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Reaction to Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ borders on hysterical Rapist faces lengthy spell in prison for near-quarter-century of abusing women and children in Fife Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for Dundee Steven Fletcher ‘didn’t leave the house’ after Kilmarnock flop — but reckons Dundee United showed survival credentials against Hearts The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how your school scored Predatory ‘monster’ in Valentine’s Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl Wee Red Town’s story told in Felicity’s Kirrie phone kiosk art gallery exhibition Garage manager warns ‘death waiting to happen’ on pothole-ridden road to Tayport Most Commented 1 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 2 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 3 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 4 £200k commission offered for 'placemaking' sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane 5 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 6 Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry 7 REBECCA BAIRD: 'No one wants to work' - and no one should have to 8 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 9 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance 10 Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers