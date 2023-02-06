Alex Albon: F1 drivers are all concerned over FIA ban on political statements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alex Albon: F1 drivers are all concerned over FIA ban on political statements

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 2.03pm
Alex Albon wants clarity from the FIA (David Davies/PA)
Alex Albon wants clarity from the FIA (David Davies/PA)

Alex Albon said Formula One drivers are “concerned” about the FIA’s move to ban political statements.

F1’s governing body has updated its rules to prevent “political, religious or personal” comments being made without prior approval.

The FIA’s controversial clampdown comes after drivers – including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and the recently-retired Sebastian Vettel – have spoken out on issues such as racism, diversity and the environment in recent seasons.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton has been outspoken on a number of issues (David Davies/PA)

In 2020, F1 launched the We Race as One campaign to combat inequality and increase sustainability.

But speaking at Williams’ season launch, London-born Thai Albon said: “We are all concerned. We know politics and stances are sensitive areas but we need clarity from the FIA on what they are trying to tell us.

“On a personal side, it is confusing. We are very much for the We Race as One (initiative), and it seems as though the FIA are moving away from that.

“It is clear that we need an open dialogue on what they (the FIA) are trying to do but we need to be able to speak freely to some extent.

Williams driver Alex Albon
Alex Albon is preparing for his second season with Williams (Tim Goode/PA)

“A lot of people look to us as spokespeople for issues around the world, and I do feel it is a responsibility for drivers to make people aware of these kind of situations.”

Albon, 26, is gearing up for his fourth season in F1 and second with Williams.

The former Red Bull driver scored points on just three occasions last year as Williams propped up the constructors’ table following a disappointing campaign for the British team.

Williams will have a new team principal for the upcoming season – which starts in Bahrain on March 5 – following James Vowles’ transfer from Mercedes to replace Jost Capito.

Vowles was a key fixture in the Silver Arrows’ remarkable run of success – propelling Hamilton to six of his seven world titles – and Albon hopes some of that Mercedes magic will rub off at Williams.

“Everyone I know speaks very highly of James, Jost included,” added Albon, who will team up with rookie American Logan Sargeant this season.

“I am sure he can bring a lot to the table. We have caught up on the phone, and had dinner, and it is nice to see what he thinks, and to have that different point of view coming from a team that has had so much success.

“He is very keen and motivated to get the team to where he knows it can be. He has had a lot of experience in all areas with Mercedes so hopefully we can put that to good use.”

