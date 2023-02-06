Chaotic tactics and lack of proven striker – Jesse Marsch’s time at Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Chaotic tactics and lack of proven striker – Jesse Marsch’s time at Leeds

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 3.35pm Updated: February 6 2023, 3.37pm
Jesse Marsch has left Leeds (Tim Goode/PA)
Jesse Marsch has left Leeds (Tim Goode/PA)

Leeds have sacked Jesse Marsch following a poor run of results which have left them in a Premier League relegation battle.

The 49-year-old American had been in the role for just 12 months after succeeding Marcelo Bielsa in February.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five reasons why it failed to work out for the former New York Red Bulls, Salzburg and Leipzig boss.

Missed opportunity

Rodrigo
Rodrigo is currently injured (David Davies/PA)

Marcelo Bielsa’s final season in the top flight was blighted by his side’s chronic failure to convert chances and last summer Leeds passed up the chance to resolve the problem. Whites fans had hoped the board would spend big on a proven striker after Patrick Bamford’s injury woes, but they opted instead to pin their faith on Rodrigo and the club’s emerging talent. Rodrigo finally came to the party with 12 goals but is currently sidelined for two months, while despite addressing the issue in January with the club-record signing of Georginio Rutter, the France Under-21 international has not had chance to make an impression to leave the responsibility on injury-prone Bamford’s shoulders again.

No Bamford, no goals

Patrick Bamford
Patrick Bamford has struggled for fitness and form (Mike Egerton/PA)

Only Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes scored more than Bamford’s 17 goals in Leeds’ first season back in the Premier League in 2020/21, but he missed most of last term through injury and has since struggled to recapture his form and match fitness. Bamford has only made 15 appearances this season, scoring his three goals in two appearances last month, but he looked short of his best in Sunday’s defeat at Nottingham Forest. Leeds have not been the same side without a fully-firing Bamford leading the line.

Chaos and confusion

Pascal Struijk battles for the ball
Leeds are in a relegation battle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leeds’ board trumpeted Marsch as a natural successor to Bielsa after sacking the hugely-popular Argentinian, citing similar footballing philosophies for a smooth transition. But while Bielsa’s high-tempo tactics transformed Leeds in a matter of weeks, Marsch’s full-throttle game-plan left fans and pundits confused. If his team was set up to thrive on chaos, it succeeded only in patches, with goal-scoring openings seeming to appear by chance rather than any methodology.

The Bielsa factor

Marcelo Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa guided Leeds back into the Premier League (Tim Goode/PA)

Whoever Leeds turned to after Bielsa, who had established himself as a hero at Elland Road, faced a monumental task and Marsch deserves huge credit for keeping Leeds in the Premier League after inheriting a mentally and physically exhausted squad. He quickly won over the players and appeased enough of the fanbase to ensure the club stayed united. But comparisons with Bielsa were as inevitable as they were unfavourable and the American could never step out of the Argentinian’s shadow.

No case for defence

Leeds
Leeds’ last Premier League win came in November (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Defensive fragility dogged Bielsa during the latter part of his tenure and although Marsch abandoned his predecessor’s man-marking system, he could not find a solution. Leeds remain glaringly vulnerable at set-pieces and are too easily exposed after losing possession. They have started games like a house on fire before a familiar pattern emerges. Momentum is lost due to individual errors and positional lapses before Premier League opposition, having ridden the storm, pick them off on the counter-attack.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jesse Marsch has left Leeds (Tim Goode/PA)
‘Horrific comment will stay in my mind forever’: Courier reporter recalls Dundee murderer’s chilling…
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
4
Ryan Scott was branded a 'monster' by the victim's mother.
Predatory ‘monster’ in Valentine’s Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape
6
Andrew Innes, charged with the Dundee Troon Avenue murders
Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer
7
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
8
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
9
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
10
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7

More from The Courier

United Hall of Fame inductee Thomson. Image: SNS
Dundee United icon Hamish McAlpine pays tribute to Billy Thomson: The studious stopper who…
United were beaten 3-1 at Hearts on Saturday. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in serious trouble - they need a serious reaction…
Drey Wright. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright was a St Johnstone 'tap-in' merchant with a career high of 3…
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn't get 'a…
Image: Shutterstock/Photoarte
Fife poultry farm is latest victim of bird flu outbreak
Dundee artist Dan Tough has made 7ft vape sculptures to spread awareness of the environmental damage done by disposable vapes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
7ft Dundee statues show how disposable vape problem just keeps getting bigger
Lauren Hunt. Image: Facebook.
Catfishing 'prostitute' blackmailed clients in Dundee
Jack Vettriano's most famous painting isn't without controversy. Image: Neil Hanna.
The scandal and success behind Fife artist Jack Vettriano’s The Singing Butler
Did you dance the night away the Circus or London Nightclub back in the early noughties? Image: DC Thomson.
When Dundee post office was transformed into 'superclub' Circus and London nightclub
CR0041021, Graeme Brown, Kirkcaldy. Tartan Tails from the Star Paws Flyball Team are heading to Crufts in March to compete, here they are together for a training session in Kirkcaldy. Picture Shows: (Left) Abbie Lamb (10) from Aboyne, Erin Lamb (12) from Aboyne with Buck,Emma Fowler (13) from Inverkeithing with Yeager, Sophie Herald (16) from Arbroath with Yoda, Lucas McBrearty (13) from Dundee, Rachael Caldwell (21) from Dumbarton, Jessica Herald (14) from Arbroath with Noah and Erin Scorgie (22) from Brechin at The Strand in Kirkcaldy. Saturday 4th February 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tartan Tails flyball juniors hope to write another winning chapter at Crufts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented