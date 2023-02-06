The key questions around Man City’s alleged breaches of Premier League rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The key questions around Man City’s alleged breaches of Premier League rules

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 3.52pm Updated: February 6 2023, 4.57pm
Manchester City face an independent commission over allegations of more than 100 breaches of Premier League rules (Peter Byrne/PA)
Manchester City have been referred to an independent commission by the Premier League in relation to more than 100 alleged breaches of the competition’s financial rules.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the news in more detail.

What has happened?

Manchester City are the reigning Premier League champions
City, six-time winners of the Premier League, stand accused of breaching the competition’s financial rules between 2009-10 and 2017-18. The club are alleged to have broken rules related to accurate financial reporting, the submission of full details of manager and player pay within the relevant contracts, the duty to abide by UEFA Financial Fair Play regulations, the duty to abide by Premier League profitability and sustainability regulations and the duty to co-operate and assist with Premier League investigations.

What’s the background to this?

Documents published by Der Spiegel alleged former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, right, had a 'shadow contract' with a second club linked to City owner Sheikh Mansour
The Premier League said in a statement issued on Monday that the investigation which culminated in the announcement of these alleged rule breaches began in December 2018. A month earlier, German magazine Der Spiegel had published leaked documents alleging City had circumvented FFP rules by inflating the value of sponsorship deals with companies linked to the club’s owners in Abu Dhabi, and by arranging ‘shadow contracts’ in order to pay higher-than-reported salaries to some club employees, including Roberto Mancini, the club’s manager between December 2009 and May 2013. UEFA also launched an investigation into Der Spiegel’s report, with the claims of wrongdoing vehemently denied by City.

Why has it taken so long to reach this point?

An appeal judgement published in the summer of 2021 highlighted a challenge by City over a Premier League arbitration panel's jurisdiction
Attempts by City to challenge the jurisdiction of a Premier League arbitration panel came to light in a Court of Appeal judgement published in July 2021. One of the judges on the appeal panel, Lord Justice Males, said at the time it was “surprising, and a matter of legitimate public concern” that so little progress had been made in the investigation since the Premier League had embarked upon it in December 2018.

What happens next?

The chair of the Premier League’s independent judicial panel, Murray Rosen KC, will appoint panellists to serve alongside him. No timescales have been revealed.

What power does the commission have?

A commission could recommend City's expulsion from the Premier League if some or all of the alleged rule breaches are found proven
Premier League rules state that, if alleged breaches are found proven, sanctions range from a reprimand, through to points deductions and even a recommendation to the league to expel City.

What have City said?

A club statement expressed surprise that the alleged breaches had been published, given the club’s “extensive engagement” with the league on the matter. The club say they look forward to the independent commission considering the “irrefutable evidence” to support their position.

