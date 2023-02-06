Kane celebrates becoming Spurs’ record goalscorer – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association February 6 2023, 5.47pm Harry Kane, left, was still celebrating after becoming Tottenham’s record goalscorer over the weekend (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 6. Football Manchester United marked the 65th anniversary of the Munich air disaster. Their legacy lives on.Today, and every day, we remember the #FlowersOfManchester 🌹 pic.twitter.com/9ZKnLe0ZyV— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 6, 2023 Manchester United will never die. #FlowersOfManchester 🌹 pic.twitter.com/iYPpRDa5yd— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 6, 2023 Their neighbours and rivals, Man City, also paid tribute. Paying our respects on the 65th anniversary of the Munich air disaster 🔵🔴#ACityUnited pic.twitter.com/uo7rkO6r4j— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 6, 2023 Harry Kane was still celebrating after becoming Spurs’ record goalscorer. Too many people to thank who have been a massive part of my journey. Couldn't have done it without all my family, friends, team-mates and especially the fans. pic.twitter.com/2i3TT6wqw0— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 6, 2023 Son Heung-min praised his team-mate. Danny Simpson remembered Cheick Tiote’s famous strike. Unbelievable game, moment, player and person 🖤 https://t.co/q2CQfa7HFK— DANNY SIMPSON (@dannysimpson) February 6, 2023 Jordi Alba thanked the Barcelona fans after they beat Sevilla. Vamossss!!! Partidazo del equipo!! Gracias a la afición por vuestro apoyo!! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/0zWA5RrtM4— Jordi Alba (@JordiAlba) February 5, 2023 Cricket England prepared for their Test series in New Zealand. Oh hello, New Zealand! 👋Two-match Test series 🔜🇳🇿 #NZvENG 🏴 pic.twitter.com/LZXKFkhlhg— England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 6, 2023 Yorkshire had a new fan. Looks like we’ve had a new follower 👀But we couldn’t see who it was 👋 👀#YorkshireFamily | #YouCantSeeMe @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/OQXcyWppni— Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) February 6, 2023 Charlotte Edwards got a new job. I am delighted and honoured to be joining the @mipaltan #OneFamily as Head coach .Thank you so much for this wonderful opportunity 💙 #WPL #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/Gg5WpbjajN— Charlotte Edwards (@C_Edwards23) February 6, 2023 Boxing AJ announced his next fight. A New Dawn 🌅 pic.twitter.com/WY9LgiYJ6D— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) February 6, 2023 Golf Ras al Khaimah Championship winner Daniel Gavins was able to look back and laugh at his roller-coaster final hole. Stop reminding me, had nightmares last night 🤣🐬💧🌊 https://t.co/sKyjQFr6jt— Daniel Gavins (@DanielGavins) February 6, 2023 MMA Conor McGregor was out running. Snooker Ali Carter was happy. That will do. pic.twitter.com/OivfbwFJ5r— Ali Carter (@TheCaptain147) February 6, 2023 