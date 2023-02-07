Football rumours: Harry Kane hunt could lead to Man Utd exit for Harry Maguire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Harry Maguire could lead the potential collateral victims of Manchester United’s pursuit of Harry Kane. The Manchester Evening News reports United want a new striker in either Tottenham’s England captain, 29, or 24-year-old Napoli and Nigeria player Victor Osimhen. The paper adds the club will sell centre-back Maguire, 29, 27-year-old French forward Anthony Martial and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30, to create room for some firepower up front. But The Times reports that Spurs will not sell club record goalscorer Kane to a rival club this summer.

The Guardian says West Brom manager Carlos Corberan ranks high on Leeds’ replacement shortlist following the sacking of Jesse Marsch. But the Baggies may not be willing to let him leave after going from strength to strength since the 39-year-old Spaniard, who headed for the Hawthorns after two years in charge at Huddersfield, replaced Steve Bruce at the helm in October last year. Others linked to the vacant gig include former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, ex-England international Steven Gerrard and even Marcelo Bielsa, who Corberan worked under previously at Elland Road.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to the Premier League with Chelsea after previously playing for Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

Could California be calling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang? The ex-Arsenal striker and Gabon international has fallen out of favour at Chelsea, after returning to the Premier League last summer to reunite with his former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel. The German was fired soon after Aubameyang landed at Stamford Bridge, with Tuchel’s successor Graham Potter selecting him just 18 times across all matches this season. The Sun cites Relevo as saying the Blues have started talks with Los Angeles FC about picking up the 33-year-old, while Gazzetta dello Sport reports AC Milan want to re-sign Aubameyang.

Staying at Stamford Bridge, where the Mail says midfielder Mason Mount‘s future is in doubt after talks about a new deal were put on hold. There are less than 18 months left on the current contract of the 24-year-old England international, who the paper says has rejected an offer from the Blues that he felt was too low.

Social media round-up

Alejandro Garnacho is close to signing a new contract with Man Utd, despite Sunday's reality check vs Crystal Palacehttps://t.co/tQm6ogqmuH — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 6, 2023

Chelsea are progressing in talks with Thiago Silva to extend the contract for one more season, valid until June 2024. Discussions ongoing, waiting for green light. 🚨🔵🇧🇷 #CFC Considered top player and leader into the dressing room, Chelsea hope to complete the agreement soon. pic.twitter.com/Y0DUqiBc8H — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 6, 2023

Players to watch

Bernardo Silva has experience in France after previously playing in Ligue 1 with Monaco (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bernardo Silva: Paris St Germain are keen to sign the Portugal midfielder, 28, who is open to leaving Manchester City, reports French outlet Le10 Sport.

Declan Rice: TalkSport says Manchester United would have to pay £120m to sign the 24-year-old England midfielder from West Ham, after their £100m bid was rejected last summer.