It’s career 2.0 – Katy Marchant returns to international competition as a mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

It’s career 2.0 – Katy Marchant returns to international competition as a mother

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 10.03am
Katy Marchant will return for Great Britain this week after becoming a mum in June (Danny Lawson/PA)
Katy Marchant will return for Great Britain this week after becoming a mum in June (Danny Lawson/PA)

Katy Marchant will be launching “career 2.0” when she races at the European Championships this week in her first major event since becoming a mother.

The Rio bronze medallist feels ahead of schedule in her return after giving birth to son Arthur in June but is eager to tackle a challenge unlike any she has faced to this point in her career.

The women’s sprint set-up Marchant is coming back to in the Great Britain team is barely recognisable from the one she stepped away from following the Tokyo Olympics.

In the last Olympic cycle, women’s sprint was the glaring weakness in Britain’s otherwise dominant track squad – unable to even qualify for the team event before Marchant finished eighth in the individual sprint and saw her keirin hopes ended by a quarter-final crash.

Marchant, 30, had shouldered the burden of trying to cover for the team’s shortfalls, particularly in the doomed attempt to qualify for the team sprint.

But if Marchant left what felt like an empty room after Tokyo, she has come back to a crowded one thanks to the emergence of a crop of young riders.

Sophie Capewell, Blaine Ridge-Davis, Milly Tanner and Lauren Bate – all 24 or under – laid down a marker with bronze at the 2021 World Championships. A year later, Capewell joined Emma Finucane, 20, and Lauren Bell, 19, to take bronze again.

Marchant – who took the national team sprint crown alongside Finucane and Tanner last weekend – must now find her place in the new squad, and also in a team sprint format expanded to three riders since Tokyo.

“It’s weird, it’s a different pressure and one I haven’t felt before,” Marchant told the PA news agency. “In the past it was pressure to get result and to perform. I’m still trying to perform and get results but it feels different – I’m not the one carrying the team…

“It’s helping me to enjoy it more. And when you’re enjoying it you can give everything.”

Had things still looked the same as they did before Tokyo, Marchant may not have returned at all.

“My theory going into Tokyo was I couldn’t carry on carrying the team, and unless something changed or I could change how I felt I wouldn’t be able to carry on,” she added.

“But the fact that there’s really strong depth of goal at the minute, I wanted to be part of that. I think it’s always something I craved – being part of a group and having that daily competition and competition in training.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Thirteen
Katy Marchant suffered disappointment when a crash ended her medal hopes in Tokyo (Danny Lawson/PA)

“I feel like it’s career 2.0 and I have a really fresh outlook on it.”

Marchant’s desire to come back needed to be at 100 per cent to make it worth the sacrifice of leaving Arthur at home when she goes on training camps and to races.

The European Championships get under way in Grenchen, Switzerland on Wednesday and run until Sunday, and this will be Marchant’s longest period separated from Arthur yet.

“I’m very fortunate my husband is a farmer and works on his own family farm, so it’s been a lot of Daddy Daycare,” Marchant said. “He’s always been my number one supporter and he’s supported me on this as well, and we’ve got grandparents on both sides offering to help.

“This will be the longest stretch I’ve been away but it’s the job at hand. We spoke about potentially bringing him with Robert flying out, but that would be for selfish reasons.

“If Robert’s got him on his own it’s easier if he’s at home. I’ll take the hit. I’m going to work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
2
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
3
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
4
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
5
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
6
Andrew Innes, charged with the Dundee Troon Avenue murders
Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer
7
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
8
The new stone circle at the entrance to the Swilcan Bridge at the Old Course, St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife Council probes Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ planning permission
9
Police have closed Forfar High Street following a fire. Image: Paul Reid.
Woman taken to hospital after Forfar High Street fire
10
Image: Shutterstock/Photoarte
Fife poultry farm is latest victim of bird flu outbreak

More from The Courier

Terry Masson is on the brink of becoming the all-time appearance holder at Montrose. Image: SNS.
Stewart Petrie calls Terry Masson a 'Montrose legend' as midfielder edges towards club appearance…
From left: Ian Murray, Jamie Gullan, William Akio, Lewis Vaughan. Images: SNS.
Who is and isn't available for Raith Rovers' cup tests versus Dundee and Motherwell?
St Andrews University student Rhudi Kennedy. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
St Andrews student tells of brain tumour diagnosis after nine months visiting doctor with…
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar. Image: Central Scotland News.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears
The B8062 Dunning to Auchterarder road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 22, seriously assaulted on Perthshire road by pair on quad bike
Fin Robertson scored as Dundee booked a place in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final. Image: SNS.
Dundee and the SPFL Trust Trophy: Do they take clash with specialists Raith Rovers…
United were beaten 3-1 at Hearts on Saturday. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in serious trouble - they need a serious reaction…
Drey Wright. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright was a St Johnstone 'tap-in' merchant with a career high of 3…
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn't get 'a…
Dundee artist Dan Tough has made 7ft vape sculptures to spread awareness of the environmental damage done by disposable vapes.
7ft Dundee statues show how disposable vape problem just keeps getting bigger

Editor's Picks

Most Commented