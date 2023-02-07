Leeds ‘working really hard’ to find new boss with Andoni Iraola among candidates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Leeds ‘working really hard’ to find new boss with Andoni Iraola among candidates

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 1.36pm Updated: February 7 2023, 1.40pm
Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola is understood to be on Leeds’ short-list as they search for a new manager (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola is understood to be on Leeds’ short-list as they search for a new manager (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Leeds interim boss Michael Skubala says work is well under way to find a replacement for Jesse Marsch, with Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola understood to be among the leading candidates.

Under-21s coach Skubala previewed Wednesday’s Premier League game at Manchester United following Marsch’s dismissal on Monday after less than a year in the role.

It is understood Leeds had a shortlist in place and interviews have already started at Elland Road for the club’s 13th head coach in less than 10 years.

Skubala said: “This is temporary, I’ll go back to my old role when this is done. I’m just getting through this first game. Whatever happens between tomorrow and Sunday remains to be seen.

Jesse Marsch was sacked by Leeds on Monday
Jesse Marsch was sacked by Leeds on Monday (Danny Lawson/PA)

“I’ve seen change quite a lot so it’s important to be calm. It’s been busy, but it’s a good challenge. The owners are working really hard behind the scenes to find the solution.”

Skubala was director of football at Loughborough University and then worked at the FA, culminating as head coach of England Under-18s, before being appointed in his Under-21s role at Thorp Arch last July.

He will be joined in the dugout at Old Trafford tomorrow by development coach Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas, who was appointed as Marsch’s assistant at the end of last month.

Armas will be returning to Old Trafford, where he worked as assistant to Ralf Rangnick until the end of last season when Erik ten Hag took over.

Marsch was sacked after Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest left Leeds in 17th place, outside the bottom three on goal difference.

Skubala said: “Yesterday, (director of football) Victor (Orta), (chief executive) Angus (Kinnear) and the board came to see Jesse.

“It was a discussion that had to take place and after that they pulled me and a few staff members in to talk about how to get through this period.

“We had meetings and we put a plan together that we thought was the best thing to do.”

Vallecano head coach Iraola, 40, is understood to be among the candidates Leeds are keen to speak to, along with West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan, who worked under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

Iraola’s reputation has grown in LaLiga during his two-and-a-half years as a coach with unfashionable Vallecano, who he has guided to fifth place in the table.

Corberan remains the bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Marsch – the Spaniard has guided West Brom from 23rd to sixth in the Championship since arriving in October – while Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and Mauricio Pochettino are high on the list.

Leeds, without a league win since November 5, take on arch-rivals Manchester United twice in the space of five days, with the return fixture due at Elland Road on Sunday.

Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola is among the candidates to take over at Leeds
Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola is among the candidates to take over at Leeds (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Club-record signing Georginio Rutter and another January arrival, USA midfielder Weston McKennie, are hoping to make their first league starts.

Skubala said several unnamed players were carrying knocks and would be assessed, while Rodrigo (ankle/tibia), Adam Forshaw (hip) and Stuart Dallas (broken femur) remain long-term absentees.

“I think it’s every coach’s dream,” Skubala said of his pending role at Old Trafford. “I’ll be up for this as much as the other players and coaching staff. It’s very exciting.

“We have a good staff team. We have 24 hours. We have one session this afternoon that we’ve prepared.

“I think there may be a few little tweaks and differences, but we have to make sure players understand the game plan.  We can’t be passive, but we need to be pragmatic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
7
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Seed potato exports are valuable to Scotland Picture shows; Seed potatoes in field. Unknown. Supplied by AHDB Date; Unknown
Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes
Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola is understood to be on Leeds’ short-list as they search for a new manager (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero
Nicola Sturgeon at a podium, looking bored.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning…
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D…
Noah Khogali. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Perth and Kinross Council may sever links with Chinese Communist Party
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee from AFC Wimbledon. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning…
Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey came up with their own way to decide who would take a free-kick.
St Johnstone: The shocking numbers behind dead-ball drought that sparked 'rock, paper, scissors' dice…
Brechin City players showed their their appreciation to their supporters at Wick. Image: Brechin City FC
Andy Kirk praises Brechin City fans for making 12-hour round trip to back Angus…
composite image of Jim Spence in front of the Scottish parliament building.
JIM SPENCE: I don't want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented