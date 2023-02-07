Richard Wigglesworth to join Steve Borthwick’s England coaching team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richard Wigglesworth to join Steve Borthwick’s England coaching team

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 2.29pm Updated: February 7 2023, 2.51pm
Richard Wigglesworth will join England’s coaching team at the end of the season (Nigel French/PA)
Richard Wigglesworth will join England's coaching team at the end of the season (Nigel French/PA)

England have recruited two more coaches from Leicester as Steve Borthwick continues to assemble his management team.

On the day it was confirmed Richard Cockerill would step down at the end of the Guinness Six Nations to join Montpellier, the Rugby Football Union announced the appointment of interim Tigers boss Richard Wigglesworth and Aled Walters.

Wigglesworth joins as an assistant coach, most likely overseeing the attack which is currently being directed by Nick Evans, while Walters will become head of strength and conditioning in the wake of Jon Clarke’s departure.

Both men will join the England set-up at the end of the season.

It lifts the number of coaches taken from Gallagher Premiership champions Leicester to four with Borthwick and his number two Kevin Sinfield also prised away from Welford Road.

The duo will take up their posts at the end of the club season, making them available for the build-up to this autumn’s World Cup in France.

Wigglesworth had only just been appointed to the interim head coach’s role with Leicester which was vacated by Borthwick when he replaced Eddie Jones in December.

The Tigers have already put together a shortlist of candidates to take over from the former England and Saracens scrum-half on a permanent basis, stating that they were near the end of the interview stage.

“Richard and Aled are two outstanding coaches in their fields who I know very well,” Borthwick said.

Wasps v Leicester Tigers – Gallagher Premiership – Coventry Building Society Arena
Aled Walters is to join the England men’s coaching staff as head of strength and conditioning (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Richard has been a proven winner throughout his playing career and has carried this into his coaching career.

“He already has international coaching experience, from the 2019 World Cup, alongside a hugely successful playing career and has amassed a wealth of knowledge.

“Few people have such an in-depth, wide-ranging view and understanding of the tactical element of the game.

“Aled is an excellent performance coach who had an incredible impact with the World Cup holders South Africa.

“Wherever he has worked, players improve. I have never met anyone who is able to get more out of players than he does.”

Richard Cockerill
Richard Cockerill will step down as England’s scrum coach after the Six Nations (Adam Davy/PA)

Earlier in the day it was revealed that Cockerill will step down as England’s scrum coach to take charge of Montpellier’s forwards once the Six Nations is over, severing the last remaining tie to Eddie Jones’ management team.

Cockerill is the only coaching survivor from the Jones era after Matt Proudfoot, Brett Hodgson and Martin Gleeson departed in the wake of the Australian’s sacking in December.

The former Leicester and Edinburgh boss was retained by Borthwick but his duties were reduced from being in overall charge of the pack to overseeing the revival of the worst performing scrum of any tier-one nation in 2022.

Cockerill, who won 27 caps for England from 1997 to 1999, was recruited by Jones in September 2021 and served a brief spell as interim head coach until Borthwick was appointed.

“It has been an honour to not only play for my country, but to also get the chance to coach England,” Cockerill said.

“Having coached and played in France previously, my family and I always had aspirations to return.

“This opportunity presented itself some time ago and it was too hard to turn down, personally and professionally.

“It is disappointing not to work with Steve and the wider team beyond the Six Nations. I had hoped to be able stay for the World Cup, but the timings weren’t meant to be.

“I will continue to be fully focused on England and this Six Nations campaign, working with this group of players as they begin a new journey together.”

