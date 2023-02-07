Ireland wing James Lowe ready to face a ‘world-class’ France side in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ireland wing James Lowe ready to face a ‘world-class’ France side in Dublin

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 4.25pm
James Lowe scored a try against Wales (Nigel French/PA)
James Lowe scored a try against Wales (Nigel French/PA)

Ireland wing James Lowe is braced for a “different French beast” when Fabien Galthie’s “world-class” side visit Dublin for a mouthwatering Guinness Six Nations showdown.

While the Irish began the championship with a thumping 34-10 win in Wales, reigning Grand Slam champions France started in less convincing fashion with a stuttering 29-24 success away to Italy.

Saturday’s crunch clash at the Aviva Stadium is already being billed as a title decider as the world’s top two sides collide.

Lowe, who scored a superb breakaway try in Cardiff, hopes to help in-form Ireland register a record 13th successive home win and is adamant Les Bleus will be far better than their underwhelming display in Rome.

“I know they would be disappointed with their performance against Italy, and credit to Italy, they fronted up physically,” said the Leinster player.

“That first half was very messy, I think both sides would say that, and then the second half was a proper Test match.

“But we know it’s a different French beast (this week), the France that we know is going to turn up and we’re prepping for that and can’t wait for the opportunity to test ourselves against the team that won the Grand Slam last year.

France, captained by Antoine Dupont, are the reigning Grand Slam champions
France, captained by Antoine Dupont, are the reigning Grand Slam champions (Adam Davy/PA)

“They’re a world-class side, they’ve shown it for a good couple of years. Their nine-10 combo (Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack) is pretty scary, their back rowers are world-class, a midfield that’s very dangerous and a back three that would put the sh***ers up most teams.

“Individually they’ve got some pretty good firepower, so hopefully they don’t string it all together. It’s a whole new beast around the corner.”

Ireland raced out of the blocks at the Principality Stadium to underline their status as the world’s top-ranked team.

Caelan Doris, James Ryan and Lowe crossed inside the opening 20 minutes, before Josh van der Flier’s score fatally broke Welsh resistance.

Ireland’s James Lowe scored a superb breakaway try against Wales
Ireland’s James Lowe scored a superb breakaway try against Wales (Nigel French/PA)

France, who are the only visiting side to win in Dublin during the tenure of head coach Andy Farrell, were far less convincing than expected the following day at Stadio Olimpico yet still found a way to scrape their 14th consecutive victory.

Lowe insists it is too early in the tournament to regard the titanic weekend tussle as a Grand Slam decider but believes Ireland have improved collectively since last year’s narrow 30-24 loss at Stade de France.

“It’s the second game of a Six Nations, I don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves,” said the 30-year-old.

“And I’m sure they’ll be saying the same things. It’s the old cliche, one game at a time, and we’ll take it like that.

Andy Farrell is yet to beat France as Ireland head coach
Andy Farrell is yet to beat France as Ireland head coach (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I didn’t know that he (Farrell) hadn’t beaten France; I haven’t beaten France yet so I wouldn’t mind having a go at them as well.

“Last year away from home, we probably gave them a few too many easy points in the first half, fought back in the second but we weren’t quite there.

“I think we’re a different team now compared to where we were 12 months ago and we’re going to go out there and give it a good crack.

“The French are physical, I think it would be silly to say they’re not bigger than us. We think we’re fitter.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
7
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Seed potato exports are valuable to Scotland Picture shows; Seed potatoes in field. Unknown. Supplied by AHDB Date; Unknown
Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes
James Lowe scored a try against Wales (Nigel French/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero
Nicola Sturgeon at a podium, looking bored.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning…
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D…
Noah Khogali. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Perth and Kinross Council may sever links with Chinese Communist Party
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee from AFC Wimbledon. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning…
Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey came up with their own way to decide who would take a free-kick.
St Johnstone: The shocking numbers behind dead-ball drought that sparked 'rock, paper, scissors' dice…
Brechin City players showed their their appreciation to their supporters at Wick. Image: Brechin City FC
Andy Kirk praises Brechin City fans for making 12-hour round trip to back Angus…
composite image of Jim Spence in front of the Scottish parliament building.
JIM SPENCE: I don't want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented