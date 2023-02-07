Over 8m people watched live WSL on TV in 2022 but not Premier League – new study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Over 8m people watched live WSL on TV in 2022 but not Premier League – new study

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 5.02pm
The Women’s Super League (WSL) attracted more than 8m unique viewers in 2022, revealed new research (Tim Goode/PA)
The Women's Super League (WSL) attracted more than 8m unique viewers in 2022, revealed new research (Tim Goode/PA)

The Women’s Super League is building its own unique audience, with over 8million people tuning into the women’s top flight but not the Premier League in 2022, new research from the Women’s Sport Trust has claimed.

The study celebrated another banner year for UK domestic women’s sport, with 37.6m watching it in 2022, beating the previous record of 32.9m in 2021.

A total 8.4m viewers watched live WSL football last calendar year but did not see any live Premier League football, according to the visibility report, while 6.8m watched both.

The unique WSL audience also saw a 3.3m year-on-year increase from 2021, when 5.1m people watched the WSL but did not watch the men’s top flight.

The WSL was the main driver for record-breaking audience numbers
The WSL was the main driver for record-breaking audience numbers

The Trust’s latest report appeared to point to a promising trend of women’s sport drawing in separate audiences from men’s competitions, after 1.8m people watched the women’s Euros but did not take in the men’s World Cup. 

In addition, 53 per cent of those who watched the Euros and were new to women’s sport went on to watch more after England lifted the trophy.

It was not just football that attracted women’s sport-specific viewership, according to the study. In cricket, 1.5m exclusively watched the women’s Hundred while 4.8m consumed both the men’s and women’s competitions.

In rugby league, 1.3m watched the women’s World Cup matches without also tuning into the men’s games.

Overall, the Women’s Sport Trust research – with broadcast insight from Futures Sport & Entertainment – uncovered the average viewer in the UK watched eight hours and 44 minutes of women’s sport in 2022, a whopping 131 per cent increase on the previous year’s figure of three hours and 47 minutes.

Tammy Parlour, the Women’s Sport Trust co-founder and chief executive, said: “While previously the focus has been on ensuring that women’s sport is visible in broadcast, which remains really important, to ensure the commercial sustainability of women’s sport we need to maintain and grow the time that fans are spending consuming women’s sport content.

“A big focus for the industry in 2023 should be how to continue to build visibility across all platforms, not just TV, as this will help build connection and habit with women’s sport, which in time can then be commercialised.”

