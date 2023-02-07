Clubs and players welcome Christian Atsu news – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association February 7 2023, 5.41pm Christian Atsu was rescued in Turkey (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 7. Football Clubs and colleagues welcomed good news about Christian Atsu. Welcome news. 🙏Our thoughts remain with Christian, his loved ones and all those affected by Monday's devastating earthquakes. 🖤🤍 https://t.co/CHCCR7pAR4— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 7, 2023 We are relieved to hear @ChristianAtsu20 has been found and is recovering in hospital. Our thoughts continue to be with everyone affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. 🙏💙 https://t.co/HO5HYC2h0y— Everton (@Everton) February 7, 2023 ❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/ZHW7rYidLx— Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) February 7, 2023 Virgil van Dijk offered condolences to the victims of the earthquake. I am deeply saddened to hear of the natural disaster in Türkiye and Syria. My thoughts go out to all those affected by the devastating earthquakes! ❤️🙏🏽— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) February 7, 2023 Ronaldinho was praying. My sympathies to everyone affected by the earthquakes. Strength to the heroes who are now rescuing survivors. I'm praying for all of you 🙏🏾🇹🇷🇸🇾🇨🇾🇯🇴🇱🇧🇮🇶🇬🇪🇦🇲— Ronaldinho (@10Ronaldinho) February 7, 2023 Harry Kane did his bit for Children’s Mental Health Week. A quick message for Children's Mental Health Week which is taking place this week.It has never been more important to look after our own and our children's mental health. pic.twitter.com/Hn3toZiqzN— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 7, 2023 Gary Neville’s Overlap tour continued. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Gary Neville (@gneville2) A new venture for Leah Williamson. I am launching my first book! It's a positive guide, full of stories from my life, tips & advice & I hope it will inspire young people to believe they can achieve anything they put their minds to. Pre- order https://t.co/Hu9bGyqNVYThanks @suzywrack @macmillankidsuk March 30th📚— Leah Williamson (@leahcwilliamson) February 7, 2023 The Champions League turned the clock back. 2007/08 🔴#UCL pic.twitter.com/hc4vMRFbWX— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 7, 2023 The National Football Museum had FA Cup fever. A lot of folks getting on the @Wrexham_AFC FA Cup hype train ahead of tonight's replay. Not us.Why not? Admin is a @Blyth_Spartans fan. 😩 pic.twitter.com/zWUdQrPo3u— Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) February 7, 2023 Cricket Aaron Finch retired from Australia duty. Virat Kohli felt sad. Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it ☹️ Has anyone seen it?— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 7, 2023 Golf Justin Thomas was checking out the Super Bowl prep. Checking in from Super Bowl Media Day 🙋♂️@JustinThomas34 is getting the scoop as the PGA TOUR’s media correspondent 🎤 pic.twitter.com/UeyHwOqMGS— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 7, 2023 Darts Glen Durrant mocked himself. Hope it goes better than it did for me #Shabba https://t.co/xwUCH9mp6b— Glen Durrant (@Duzza180) February 7, 2023 Formula One Happy birthday Pierre Gasly. 27 today!! Happy Birthday, @PierreGASLY 🎂🥳#F1 pic.twitter.com/LAkZaRGeMz— Formula 1 (@F1) February 7, 2023 Happy 27th birthday, Pierre 🥳 From all of us at Enstone and Viry, have a great day.#Alpine #PierreGasly pic.twitter.com/hvUpvXempO— BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) February 7, 2023 Alfa Romeo unveiled their car for 2023. A fresh approach for @alfaromeof1 in 2023! 🔴⚫️#F1 pic.twitter.com/sM6A4GUuBM— Formula 1 (@F1) February 7, 2023 Already a subscriber? 