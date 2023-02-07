England coach Sarina Wiegman not looking too far ahead with Beth Mead’s fitness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England coach Sarina Wiegman not looking too far ahead with Beth Mead’s fitness

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 7.13pm Updated: February 8 2023, 12.10am
Beth Mead in action for England at Euro 2022 (Martin Rickett/PA).
Beth Mead in action for England at Euro 2022 (Martin Rickett/PA).

England boss Sarina Wiegman has stressed she does not want to “push it” with regard to Beth Mead’s chances of making this summer’s World Cup.

Wiegman on Tuesday named a squad for the Arnold Clark Cup missing Mead, the Golden Boot winner and player of the tournament from the Lionesses’ triumphant Euro 2022 campaign who is recovering from an ACL injury sustained in November.

Last month the Arsenal player posted a tribute to her mother June on social media following her death from ovarian cancer.

Wiegman was asked at a press conference following the squad announcement if she had spoken to Mead and whether she had a chance of being fit for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which gets under way on July 20.

She said: “Of course she had, besides her knee, other issues. Her private situation was very hard.

“Of course I’m in contact with her. I left the knee situation for what it was until now, I just wanted her to be OK and get settled a little bit in her new situation with the sadness she had around her.

“She has to start up her recovery, which she does. She told me she’s doing well. Of course she really wants to make it.

Mead playing for Arsenal (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Mead has been recovering from an ACL injury sustained while playing for Arsenal (Zac Goodwin)

“But first get settled, we get in contact, and then we see from there. For now I’m not going to push that.”

When then asked if she was planning without Mead, who was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in December, Wiegman said: “It’s a little early to say. But I don’t want to push it.

“She’s had so many things going on in her life that I don’t want to push it at this moment, and we’ll see how her recovery and rehab goes, and then we’ll sit down at a point, and that will be very shortly, and then we’ll look at the future a little bit.

“But I don’t want to look too much forward right now because she just comes from a very hard situation.”

Other players not featuring in the 26-player squad are forward Bethany England and midfielder Jordan Nobbs, who made January moves from Chelsea to Tottenham and Arsenal to Aston Villa respectively.

Wiegman said: “They’re competing for selection. I think they’re in a good place, they’ve moved to clubs where they are playing a lot now, and they can improve their game.

“But you can’t control what your competitors do, and what choice I will make then, together with my technical staff, and that’s the situation they’re in right now.

“It’s good they get minutes, that it makes their position better, but it doesn’t guarantee you’re being selected.”

Manchester United’s Alessia Russo is part of the squad a week on from being the subject of a world-record bid from Arsenal that was turned down.

And Wiegman said: “I went to the game last Sunday (United’s 0-0 draw with Everton) and I don’t think she was distracted (by the transfer situation). I think she was just doing her job and very motivated to play a good game.”

England captain and Arsenal defender Leah Williamson is one of a group of players back after injury, while two-cap Manchester City midfielder Laura Coombs returns to the fold having last been involved in November 2020, and last played for the Lionesses in 2015.

Uncapped Emily Ramsey, on loan at Everton from Manchester United, is also included as one of four goalkeepers in the squad, and Chelsea defender Jess Carter has been recalled. United’s Nikita Parris, Everton’s Gabby George and City’s Esme Morgan, who has been injured, are others omitted.

Wiegman’s side, who won the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup a year ago, open this campaign and their fixtures for 2023 by playing South Korea in Milton Keynes a week on Thursday. They then face Italy in Coventry three days later, followed by Belgium in Bristol another three days after that.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
9
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Dundee fireman Steven Adams is heading to Turkey to join the search and rescue team. Image: SFRS
Dundee fireman heading to Turkey to join earthquake rescue mission
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Seed potato exports are valuable to Scotland Picture shows; Seed potatoes in field. Unknown. Supplied by AHDB Date; Unknown
Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes
Beth Mead in action for England at Euro 2022 (Martin Rickett/PA).
Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero
Nicola Sturgeon at a podium, looking bored.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning…
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D…
Noah Khogali. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Perth and Kinross Council may sever links with Chinese Communist Party
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee from AFC Wimbledon. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning…
Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey came up with their own way to decide who would take a free-kick.
St Johnstone: The shocking numbers behind dead-ball drought that sparked 'rock, paper, scissors' dice…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented