Doncaster hit Tranmere with second-half double

Two goals in three second-half minutes saw Doncaster return to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Tranmere.

Tranmere had the better of a tame first half but goals from Ben Close and Kyle Hurst saw the hosts end a three-game losing run.

Doncaster keeper Jonathan Mitchell produced excellent saves to deny Regan Hendry and Kane Hemmings as Tranmere showed the greater threat over the opening hour of the game.

But it was the hosts who broke the deadlock on 62 minutes with their first meaningful attack of the game. Close collected a half-clearance, shifted into space and fired a shot which deflected over Tranmere keeper Mateusz Hewelt.

And on 65 minutes the lead was doubled when Charlie Lakin hooked a pass through for Hurst, who confidently slotted into the far corner.

Doncaster were comfortable with their advantage in the remaining minutes, with an ambitious free-kick from Hendry the closest Tranmere came to pulling a goal back until Mitchell denied substitute Jake Burton in added time.