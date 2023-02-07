Lukas Jensen penalty save preserves a point for Accrington at Port Vale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lukas Jensen marked his recall to the team with a 76th-minute penalty save to earn 10-man Accrington a precious 1-1 draw at Port Vale in Sky Bet League One.

The visitors appeared poised to capitalise on an anxious Vale performance when Aaron Pressley, on loan from Brentford, fired home from the spot on 52 minutes after the striker was upended by Funso Ojo.

But David Worrall struck his first goal of the season to equalise five minutes later, the forward driving low into the corner after Jensen saved Tom Conlon’s initial effort.

Ben Garrity headed over from a Worrall delivery as Vale visibly grew in confidence – and the home team were gifted a chance for victory when defender Harvey Rodgers palmed another Garrity header onto the bar.

Jensen tumbled to his right to push out substitute Dan Butterworth’s penalty and Accrington hung on for a point that lifts them one position to 22nd.

Dane Jensen, making his first appearance since October 8, was an unpopular hero among a home support antagonised by the goalkeeper’s stalling tactics from the outset.

That frustration spilled over to the field during the opening half when Ojo and Nathan Smith were booked in quick succession for late challenges.

One wayward attempt from Vale forward Gavin Massey suggested a lack of belief but the hosts mounted a strong finish following Rodgers’ dismissal and will wonder how they failed to secure a first home success in four matches.