Woking win at Chesterfield

Woking boosted their play-off bid with a 3-1 win at National League promotion rivals Chesterfield.

The visitors went ahead after only six minutes through Padraig Amond.

They were 3-0 ahead at half-time after further strikes from James Daly and James Kellermann.

Liam Mandeville pulled one back for the Spireites four minutes into the second half but Woking held on.