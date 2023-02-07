Mike Forshaw inspired by old team-mate Shaun Edwards but vows to do job his way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mike Forshaw inspired by old team-mate Shaun Edwards but vows to do job his way

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 10.03pm
Mike Forshaw is in his first Six Nations as part of Wales' coaching staff (David Davies/PA)
Mike Forshaw is in his first Six Nations as part of Wales’ coaching staff (David Davies/PA)

Wales defence coach Mike Forshaw acknowledged the impact Shaun Edwards has made on him but insists he will do the job his own way.

Forshaw’s fellow Wiganer enjoyed sustained success with Wales in the same role that Forshaw now has.

The current France defence specialist played a key part in Wales winning four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and reaching two World Cup semi-finals during Warren Gatland’s first stint as Wales boss between 2008 and 2019.

Former Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards
Shaun Edwards enjoyed considerable success during his time as Wales defence coach (Ben Birchall/PA)

Forshaw and Edwards played in Wigan’s 1991 World Club Challenge victory over Penrith Panthers at Anfield, with both of them enjoying long rugby league careers.

“On January 23, which was my first day here, I did a bit of an ice-breaker and showed three slides,” Forshaw said.

“One of them was a picture of me and Shaun playing together, and I said to the lads ‘if I have half the impact this fella did, then I will be doing alright’.

“I know him very well, but we haven’t really done much tactical work. I am my own man and believe in what I do myself.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Shaun. He is a good friend and we go back a long way. I had a few texts with Shaun when it was announced I was coming into this position.”

Forshaw joined Wales’ coaching staff from Gallagher Premiership club Sale Sharks, recruited by Gatland among three new arrivals alongside Alex King and Jonathan Thomas.

“The job came pretty left-field, to be honest,” he added. “I have really enjoyed my first three weeks, I really have.

“I am not too despondent because we lost the first game (34-10 against Ireland). I didn’t expect fairy-tale starts anyway.

“I have just turned 53, and I thought that if there is ever going to be a job available in international rugby this is probably the one I would love to have been offered.

“That sounds a bit corny, but it’s not. There has obviously been a lot of transition from the autumn with a lot of changes, and then obviously with Warren, I just thought it was too good an opportunity – a World cup coming up.

“I had been at Sale 10 years and I think hopefully they will go on and win the Premiership this year, to be fair.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland
Warren Gatland is in his second stint as Wales head coach (Nigel French/PA)

“I spoke to my wife, I spoke to people like Shaun, Andy Farrell, and the fit was right.

“I had never met Warren Gatland, but our paths were a bit similar – like a sixth sense. I had an hour on the phone with him.

“I worked in Galway at Connacht Rugby for three years – he had worked there earlier. I have a lot of good friends in Galway who are Warren’s friends. The fit just seemed really good.”

