Blackpool snatch last-gasp draw with Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Blackpool snatch last-gasp draw with Huddersfield

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 10.27pm
Josh Bowler, right, celebrates his late equaliser for Blackpool (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Josh Bowler, right, celebrates his late equaliser for Blackpool (Isaac Parkin/PA)

A late equaliser from Josh Bowler earned 10-man Blackpool what could prove a vital point in a thrilling 2-2 draw with fellow Championship strugglers Huddersfield.

Bowler pounced in the 90th minute to add to Andy Lyons’ effort and cancel out goals from Matty Pearson and Josh Koroma, ensuring it finished honours even in a full-blooded encounter at Bloomfield Road.

The draw means it is now 12 games without a win in the Championship for Mick McCarthy’s men, who at least ended a run of two consecutive defeats to remain 23rd in the table while the Terriers are 22nd.

The visitors had the better of the early exchanges, with the first real opening coming in the 18th minute when Martyn Waghorn’s effort was well saved by Chris Maxwell in the Blackpool goal.

Just three minutes later it was Jonathan Hogg’s turn to come close for Town, firing past the left-hand post after a set-piece routine.

It took the home side a while to grow into the game, who responded with efforts from Jerry Yates and Sonny Carey as they looked to hit their opponents on the counter.

But it was the Terriers whose dominance was finally rewarded when Pearson prodded the ball home after Blackpool failed to clear the danger on the edge of their own area.

The Tangerines rallied in the closing stages of the first half with Carey and Curtis Nelson both having opportunities to level.

Their job was made all the more difficult seconds before the break, however, when Gary Madine received a straight red card for what appeared to be an elbow on Tom Lees.

A goal to the good and with a man advantage, the Terriers looked to assert their dominance after the break and could have extended their lead with David Kasumu and Waghorn both missing good opportunities.

Scott High and Lees also had opportunities to double the visitors’ lead while Kenny Dougall blazed his effort high and wide following a rare sortie into the opposition half by the home side.

And the visitors were made to rue their missed chances when Lyons found the bottom corner with a clever effort with the outside of his boot from the right-hand side of the box in the 82nd minute.

Huddersfield appeared to have snatched all three points when Koroma steered the ball home from the edge of the box with four minutes on the clock to send the travelling Town fans wild with delight.

But with the home side staring a third straight defeat in the face, Bowler popped up to force the ball home from close range and give Mick McCarthy his first point as Blackpool manager on his 64th birthday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
9
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Dundee fireman Steven Adams is heading to Turkey to join the search and rescue team. Image: SFRS
Dundee fireman heading to Turkey to join earthquake rescue mission
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Seed potato exports are valuable to Scotland Picture shows; Seed potatoes in field. Unknown. Supplied by AHDB Date; Unknown
Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes
Josh Bowler, right, celebrates his late equaliser for Blackpool (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero
Nicola Sturgeon at a podium, looking bored.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning…
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D…
Noah Khogali. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Perth and Kinross Council may sever links with Chinese Communist Party
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee from AFC Wimbledon. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning…
Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey came up with their own way to decide who would take a free-kick.
St Johnstone: The shocking numbers behind dead-ball drought that sparked 'rock, paper, scissors' dice…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented