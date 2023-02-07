Southend leave it late against Maidenhead By Press Association February 7 2023, 10.31pm Southend scored a late winner (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Harry Cardwell poked home a 90th-minute winner to secure a 2-1 victory over Maidenhead and Southend’s first win on the road since November. The hosts got off to an ideal start in their first match at York Road since January 1 with former Southend player Shawn McCoulsky giving them an eighth-minute lead. However, hopes of a first home win since mid-November received a blow just before half-time when Gus Scott-Morris’ downward header from Nathan Ralph’s cross produced the equaliser. But with time ticking down Cardwell snatched a third vicory in four for Southend, who moved up a place to sixth. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 9 2 Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee 3 The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how… 2 4 Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads 5 Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out 6 Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary 7 VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash 3 8 Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a… 9 Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and… 10 Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears More from The Courier Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last Dundee fireman heading to Turkey to join earthquake rescue mission Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning… Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D… Perth and Kinross Council may sever links with Chinese Communist Party GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning… St Johnstone: The shocking numbers behind dead-ball drought that sparked 'rock, paper, scissors' dice… Editor's Picks Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D council tax to balance the books SHIRLEY-ANNE SOMERVILLE: I’ll never accept bullying as normal part of school life Follow-up inspection of Pitlochry Care Home reveals continued litany of ‘critical’ problems GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning Zach Robinson JIM SPENCE: I don’t want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a 16-year-old doctor Perth mum stops her children from playing in park due to ‘raw sewage’ Signs of possible ‘disturbance’ in Sheku Bayoh’s Fife home, inquiry hears How son’s sudden death led Fife businessman to open ice cream shop New teacher strike action in Perthshire and Fife constituencies of Deputy First Minister and Education Secretary Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery Most Commented 1 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 2 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 3 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 4 £200k commission offered for 'placemaking' sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane 5 REBECCA BAIRD: 'No one wants to work' - and no one should have to 6 Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry 7 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 8 Tayside Contracts chiefs criticised for Angus school 20mph safety signs flashing 24/7 9 Gender identity teaching in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign group 10 JIM SPENCE: I don't want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a 16-year-old doctor