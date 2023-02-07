Scott Taggart’s added-time penalty earns Alloa a point at home to Falkirk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Taggart’s penalty in the fifth minute of added time salvaged a 1-1 draw for Alloa at home to Falkirk in cinch League One.

Substitute Gary Oliver thought he had secured the Bairns’ sixth successive win when he volleyed home in the 86th minute.

However, the hosts struck with seconds remaining with Taggart firing home from the spot after being awarded a penalty for handball.

The point moved Alloa into the play-off places but prevented Falkirk making greater inroads into the lead Dunfermline, who have a match in hand, have at the top with the gap now four points.