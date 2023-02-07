Richie Wellens impressed with how Orient have dealt with pressure of leading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richie Wellens impressed with how Orient have dealt with pressure of leading

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 10.59pm
Orient players and staff celebrate following the final whistle (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Richie Wellens praised the way his Leyton Orient players have battled through a difficult spell to retain top spot in Sky Bet League Two.

A mediocre run saw the O’s win just twice in nine games as they were hit by injuries to key players such as striker Paul Smyth and defender Dan Happe.

But goals in either half from on-loan Brighton youngster Ed Turns and Theo Archibald secured a second consecutive win for the leaders as they won for the first time in nine years at Crewe.

“One thing I’m proud of the players is the way we’ve carried that responsibility of being top of the league,” said boss Wellens. “We’ve been top from day dot and it’s easier for sides to chase you, but we have been excellent.

“It was a dry January for us but we were having to recruit centre-halves and we had to go through a difficult patch.

“When you consider Paul Smyth is one of the top players in this league; then you take him out of our team and yet we are still putting in performances like that.

“The new players have settled in now and are doing well. For example, Ed (Turns) is only 20 and this can be quite different from playing Under-23s football (at Brighton). I thought he was excellent and you could see his class.

“I was told we hadn’t won here for nine years and we were good in key areas – it was a well-deserved win, so I am really pleased.

“It was a really professional performance and we moved the ball around really well on a difficult pitch. We got lots of touches of the ball in their box.”

Turns drove in a low finish after 31 minutes for his first senior goal and Archibald sealed the points with a smart finish into the far corner.

Crewe have now won just once in their last nine games and their manager Lee Bell said: “We’ve got to start picking up points and the fans rightly want to see that.

“We’re not getting enough goals and we’ve got to keep working at that. We’ve got to find ways to make it better.

“It won’t be a case of us going to Crawley with fingers crossed on Saturday as we will be ready. I’ve let the players know that.

“There is a lot of frustration from the way we’ve played in the last two games, but they need to be ready and focused to execute what we want to do in the next game.

“We’ve got to stand up and be counted and put some performances in to get some results. But the results need to come before the performances at the moment so we need to put points on the board.”

