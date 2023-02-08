On this day in 2012: England boss Fabio Capello resigns over captaincy decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2012: England boss Fabio Capello resigns over captaincy decision

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 6.01am
England boss Fabio Capello stepped down, on this day in 2012 (Martin Rickett/PA)
England boss Fabio Capello stepped down, on this day in 2012 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fabio Capello resigned as England manager, on this day in 2012.

Capello walked away from the job after the Football Association decided to strip John Terry of the captaincy without consulting the Italian.

The FA announcement came after a meeting between board members and Capello at Wembley Stadium.

Soccer – FIFA 2010 World Cup Package
Capello “absolutely” disagreed with the FA’s decision to strip Terry of his captaincy (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The then 65-year-old was set to resign after the Euro 2012 tournament but walked away from his £6million-a-year job just four months before the start of the competition, throwing England’s major tournament preparations in turmoil.

Capello took to Italian TV to criticise England’s decision and he “absolutely” disagreed with the action that was taken against Terry.

Following the decision, an FA statement read: “The Football Association can confirm that Fabio Capello has today resigned as England manager.

“This follows a meeting involving FA chairman David Bernstein, FA general secretary Alex Horne and Fabio Capello at Wembley Stadium.

“The discussions focused on the FA board’s decision to remove the England team captaincy from John Terry, and Fabio Capello’s response through an Italian broadcast interview.

“In a meeting for over an hour, Fabio’s resignation was accepted and he will leave the post of England manager with immediate effect.”

Soccer – 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa – Round Of 16 – Germany v England – Free State Stadium
England were dumped out of the 2010 World Cup with a 4-1 defeat to Germany, in Capello’s only major tournament as boss (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The resignation brought the curtain down on Capello’s four year stint in England, his only tournament came at the 2010 World Cup as England were dumped out with a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Germany in the last 16.

Capello had won 28 of his 41 games in charge, losing only six times during his reign.

Roy Hodgson subsequently took the England hot seat and exited Euro 2012 at the quarter-final stage after they were beaten 4-2 by Italy on penalties.

