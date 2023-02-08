Harry Brook hits nine sixes en route to 97 as England start New Zealand tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Brook hits nine sixes en route to 97 as England start New Zealand tour

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 6.33am
Harry Brook launched nine sixes before falling for 97 as England kicked off their tour of New Zealand with a typically assertive batting performance in Hamilton (John Walton/PA)
Harry Brook launched nine sixes before falling for 97 as England kicked off their tour of New Zealand with a typically assertive batting performance in Hamilton (John Walton/PA)

Harry Brook launched nine sixes before falling for 97 as England kicked off their tour of New Zealand with a typically assertive batting performance in Hamilton.

After two sessions the tourists had racked up 375 for six, scoring at a punishing rate of 7.2 an over as their bold approach to the longest format continued to provide plenty of thrills and spills.

Captain Ben Stokes opted not to take the field, allowing Ollie Pope to lead the side instead. There are no injury doubts over the skipper, who was said to be happy with his preparations and did not feel the need to face the local attack.

Brook, who scored three centuries in as many Tests during the whitewash over Pakistan before Christmas, was in electric form as he lashed a New Zealand XI to all parts of Seddon Park on the first of two days of warm-up action.

Rookie leg-spinner Adi Ashok bore the brunt, pounded for five consecutive sixes in an over after Brook blocked the first delivery.

The first of those maximums not only cleared the boundary rope, it also soared straight over an ambulance, beyond a security fence and on to the main road out of the ground.

Brook also showed his class against a proven international performer, lacing a flat pull for six more off Kyle Jamieson, the 6ft 8in Black Caps seamer who is set to feature in the Test series later this month.

The Yorkshireman’s innings ended in fitting fashion after 71 balls, aiming an uppercut at Jarrod McKay and being caught on the ropes at deep third. A few more inches on the shot and it would have been a tenth six and another hundred.

Joe Root had earlier made a thoroughly accomplished 77 while Dan Lawrence, who looks set to carry the drinks in the series proper, thrashed a lively 85. Zak Crawley (17), Ben Duckett (32) and Pope (26) all failed to kick on after getting starts.

