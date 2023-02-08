Football rumours: Sanctions could stop Manchester City’s Jude Bellingham pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Sanctions could stop Manchester City’s Jude Bellingham pursuit

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 7.07am
Manchester City have run into a seemingly immovable obstacle in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s teenage England midfielder Jude Bellingham (Nigel French/PA)

What the papers say

Manchester City have run into a seemingly immovable obstacle in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s teenage England midfielder Jude Bellingham. The club want to beat Liverpool and Real Madrid to the 19-year-old’s signature in the summer window but could be deterred by the threat of sanctions after the Blues were charged by the Premier League, reports the Telegraph.

The reopening of the transfer window will apparently see Newcastle make another attempt to sign James Maddison. But the Northern Echo says the Magpies will have to compete with City for the Leicester midfielder, who debuted for the Three Lions in November 2019. The Foxes last summer rejected Newcastle’s attempt to pick up the 26-year-old, whose contract at King Power Stadium has entered its final 18 months.

England’s Folarin Balogun before the UEFA European U21 Championship
Folarin Balogun has played at junior level for England, after starting out at Arsenal’s Hale End academy (Martin Rickett/PA)

Arsenal may look to offload Folarin Balogun despite the England youth international outshining Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in France. The forward, 21, is on loan to Reims and has become the the leading scorer in Ligue 1 with 14 goals. The Gunners have rejected the French club’s request to take Balogun permanently, with the Sun saying Arsenal are unsure if they should hand him a lengthy new deal or sell him for maximum profit at season’s end.

Liverpool and Manchester United are working on separate deals to lure Randal Kolo Muani to England in the summer, according to Metro which refers to L’Equipe’s reporting. The 24-year-old France forward impressed for his country in Qatar and has scored four goal in four games since returning to help Eintracht Frankfurt to fifth spot in the Bundesliga.

The Star says Leeds will not look to replace the sacked Jesse Marsch in the dugout with ex-boss Marcelo Bielsa or Mauricio Pochettino, with the latter understood to be holding out for the Real Madrid job.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Diogo Dalot on the pitch
Diogo Dalot came to Old Trafford from Porto in 2018 (David Davies/PA)

Diogo Dalot: Barcelona will struggle to sign the 23-year-old due to negotiations between Manchester United and their Portugal right-back reaching an advanced stage, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Adrien Rabiot: The Mirror, which cites Gazzetta dello Sport, reports the France midfielder, 27, who came close to joining United last year will be sold in coming months by Juventus.

