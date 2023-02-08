England batter Harry Brook believes he is a more powerful hitter than in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England batter Harry Brook believes he is a more powerful hitter than in 2022

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 8.47am Updated: February 8 2023, 9.01am
Harry Brook feels he is stronger than when he burst onto the scene last year (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Brook feels he is stronger than when he burst onto the scene last year (Adam Davy/PA)

Harry Brook believes he is a more powerful hitter than he was in his breakout year in 2022 and is eager to show he can “dominate” in international cricket.

Brook was the star performer during day one of England’s Test warm-up against a New Zealand XI in Hamilton, battering 97 in just 71 deliveries including nine sixes and seven fours as the tourists piled up 465 all out in less than 70 overs.

The Yorkshireman peppered the grass banks at Seddon Park with some mighty blows, hitting sweetly down the ground and violently into the leg-side, and at one stage unloaded five successive maximums against the unfortunate leg-spinner Adi Ashok.

He ended last year on top of the world, named player of the series after a hat-trick of hundreds on the tour of Pakistan and banking a bumper £1.3million IPL deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad, but already feels like he is reaching new heights.

“I think I’ve got a little bit stronger and I feel like I’m hitting the ball a bit harder,” he said of his exploits.

“Whether that’s just because I’ve been given the freedom to go out and play in a positive way, take the match on, or whether I’ve actually got stronger, I just feel like I’m hitting the ball a lot harder than I was before.

“You feel like you can go out and almost do anything in this setup, it’s really fun playing under these guys.”

Brook’s rise to prominence has been rapid and rousing. While 12 months ago he was a novice at international level, well known at Headingley but an unknown quantity beyond, he has since carved out a place in all three formats with England, become a T20 world champion and will be a marked man in the IPL given his hefty price tag.

“That took a while to sink in to be honest. It’s a dream of mine to go and play in the IPL but I probably wasn’t expecting to go for that much. Every little helps!” he said.

“Life has changed a fair bit. Last year was probably the best year of my life, lifestyle and cricket-wise, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. Standing here saying I’m a World Cup winner is unbelievable and nobody can ever take that away from me. It was a phenomenal year. Hopefully I can come back this year in full flow and dominate.”

Harry Brook
Harry Brook is looking to dominate this year (Scott Barbour/PA)

Brook was batting when New Zealand Test captain Tim Southee arrived at the ground to check in on the opposition, taking a seat alongside England coach and former Kiwi team-mate Brendon McCullum.

If Southee was hoping to spot any weaknesses in the English line-up, there was little to gain from watching Brook, who did not even clock his presence.

“I didn’t know he was here to be honest,” he admitted.

“It would have been a good little insight for him to come and watch because he probably hasn’t seen much of a few players. I’m sure he’ll have his plans but when we get to the Test series I’ll try to counter act them as much as I can.”

