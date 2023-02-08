Billy Sharp ‘fabricated’ Wrexham hubris before Sheff United showdown – Ben Tozer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Billy Sharp ‘fabricated’ Wrexham hubris before Sheff United showdown – Ben Tozer

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 11.38am
Ben Tozer, pictured, has hit back at Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Tozer, pictured, has hit back at Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wrexham defender Ben Tozer has said Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has “fabricated stuff in his head” after the FA Cup replay between the two sides ended on a sour note.

Sharp and Blades team-mate Sander Berge scored stoppage-time goals to earn a 3-1 win and deny the Hollywood-owned Vanarama National League side a blockbuster fifth-round clash with Tottenham.

Sharp was highly critical of Wrexham in a punchy post-match television interview, claiming they had been disrespectful in the build-up to the match and he did not save all of his words for the TV cameras.

Tozer claims Sharp told Wrexham’s players to “shove it in the documentary” – referring to Disney+ programme ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ – in the tunnel after the match and said that the veteran lacked humility.

“I feel like a bit of a dampener has been put on the game with how they have acted in the tunnel if I am being honest with you,” he said.

“They showed a real lack of humility. If that’s the way they want to be, I feel like if we had won that game we would have showed a lot more humility and respect.

“They should show more respect to us instead of telling us to shove it in the documentary. I feel like he has fabricated stuff in his head to make that acceptable for himself.

“I said to him face-to-face to show a bit more humility. We congratulated them on the win, we haven’t come in sulking, we have walked in the tunnel as normal and it is just a shame that is the way he ended.”

It appears that Sharp’s ire stemmed from a tweet Wrexham put out after the first game, which ended 3-3, suggesting they already had eyes on Tottenham, while a fake Sheffield United account appeared over the last couple of days advertising tickets for the Spurs game before the replay.

“Maybe it has, I haven’t seen that myself,” he said when asked whether Wrexham’s tweet had been antagonistic.

Sharp was angry at full-time and confronted Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson
Billy Sharp was angry at full-time and confronted Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Apparently they were selling tickets for the game. It’s a bit petty, all of it is a bit petty. Like I say, has it riled them up that much? I think that’s an excuse to be honest with you. That’s the way he wants to be, we’ll roll on as we should.

“Appparently they were tweeting tickets for the Tottenham game before this game was played and you have people like Oli McBurnie saying stuff in the press.

“I don’t believe any of our lads have said anything. If that’s the way they want to be, that’s the way they want to be.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
Bins are emptied on Union Street in Dundee city centre.
1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets
5
3
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
4
New sign at Kirkcaldy library
‘You couldn’t make it up!’: Kirkcaldy Galleries ridiculed over spelling gaffe
2
5
Alex Mitchell. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: ‘I genuinely thought Alex Mitchell was going back to Millwall’ says St…
6
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher cleared of making inappropriate comments to schoolgirls
7
Dundee domestic abuser Jamie Gowans.
Bin-raking Dundee boyfriend must pay ex £3,000 after abuse conviction
8
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls’ allegations
9
Cillian Sheridan is dejected after suffering injury against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan suffers fresh Achilles agony as boss Gary Bowyer says ‘nobody…
10
The warning covers parts of Perthshire. Image: Met Office
Parts of Highland Perthshire and A9 braced for snow as yellow warning issued

More from The Courier

George Grant will return to Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Fife 'monster' tightened plastic bag over young abuse victim's head
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. St John's inspection report Picture shows; St John's RC High School, Dundee. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Dundee's St John's RC High School told by inspectors to improve teaching and attendance
The overall art and placemaking budget for the active travel route is £300,000 - this is more than twice the cost of Dundee's waterfront whale. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'?
Ross Finnie, who was environment minister at the time, meets Cellardyke residents in 2006.
Bird flu is spreading: why are we not panicking like we did in 2006?
Mohammed Iqbal.
Kirkcaldy man drink-drove in rush to make funeral arrangements after tragedy
Ice in the River Tay
The Big Freeze of 1963: When chaos ensued and people walked on the River…
An architect's impression of the planner Boyle Park house extension. Image: Angus Council
Plans lodged to turn vandal-hit Forfar park house into four-bedroom council home
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
Craig Donald has relived his experiences as a user of Perth foodbank. Image: Craig Donald.
Perth man relives experiences using foodbank as he backs charity trolleys calendar
The close on Morgan Street, Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Residents urge action from Dundee school over pupils 'vandalising close'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented