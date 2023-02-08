Aberdeen appoint ex-Motherwell man Alan Burrows as new chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Aberdeen appoint ex-Motherwell man Alan Burrows as new chief executive

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 12.01pm
Alan Burrows
Alan Burrows

Alan Burrows declared his “intrigue” over his new role at Aberdeen after it was announced he would be taking over as chief executive.

Burrows will join the Dons on February 27 after leaving the same role at Motherwell.

The 40-year-old announced on January 12 that he would be leaving Motherwell after more than 15 years at Fir Park, almost nine of them in the high-profile role having initially joined as media officer.

In a statement released by Aberdeen, Burrows said: “It’s a real privilege to be asked to take up the position of chief executive at AFC. I’ve built up a good working relationship with the chairman over the years and was very pleased when he got in touch.

“When I decided to step down from my role at Motherwell, I was fortunate enough to have a number of clubs make contact with me. However, I was most intrigued by the Aberdeen opportunity, as I think there is so much potential at this club and so many exciting projects already well underway.

“There is much to do, on and off the pitch, and I am excited and eager to work with the many talented staff who I know are in place at Pittodrie.

“I am also keen to immerse myself as much as I can in the city and with the supporters, so I can best reflect the traditions and expectations of the Dons fanbase.

“I want to place on record my sincere thanks to all my friends and colleagues at Motherwell for 15 memorable years. I wish the club, the directors, the staff, players and the supporters, who were very good to me, every success in the future.”

The appointment comes with Aberdeen searching for a manager. Caretaker boss Barry Robson has had two games in charge, the latest a 3-1 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack is set for a less hands-on role with the new arrival.

Cormack said: “Alan has all the experience and qualities you’d look for in a chief executive. He’s got his finger firmly on the pulse of the Scottish game, is well respected in footballing circles and is fully aligned with the strategy and vision we have to drive Aberdeen FC forward.

“In taking over as chairman, the intention was always to appoint a chief executive. However, within three months, the Covid pandemic hit and I felt the need to lead the club through the significant financial challenges that presented. It was also critical that we were patient and found the right individual who knows and understands both football and business.

“When Alan announced his intention to step down at Motherwell FC we began a dialogue which, I’m delighted to say, has led to his appointment.

“Alan inherits a strong management team and staff, many of whom he has worked with on SPFL working groups over the years.

“I’d particularly like to thank Motherwell chairman, Jim McMahon, for his co-operation in ensuring we have been able to agree a smooth transition.”

Motherwell had stated on January 12 that Burrows would continue in the role until a successor was in place.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
Bins are emptied on Union Street in Dundee city centre.
1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets
5
3
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
4
New sign at Kirkcaldy library
‘You couldn’t make it up!’: Kirkcaldy Galleries ridiculed over spelling gaffe
2
5
Alex Mitchell. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: ‘I genuinely thought Alex Mitchell was going back to Millwall’ says St…
6
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher cleared of making inappropriate comments to schoolgirls
7
Dundee domestic abuser Jamie Gowans.
Bin-raking Dundee boyfriend must pay ex £3,000 after abuse conviction
8
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls’ allegations
9
Cillian Sheridan is dejected after suffering injury against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan suffers fresh Achilles agony as boss Gary Bowyer says ‘nobody…
10
The warning covers parts of Perthshire. Image: Met Office
Parts of Highland Perthshire and A9 braced for snow as yellow warning issued

More from The Courier

George Grant will return to Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Fife 'monster' tightened plastic bag over young abuse victim's head
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. St John's inspection report Picture shows; St John's RC High School, Dundee. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Dundee's St John's RC High School told by inspectors to improve teaching and attendance
The overall art and placemaking budget for the active travel route is £300,000 - this is more than twice the cost of Dundee's waterfront whale. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'?
Ross Finnie, who was environment minister at the time, meets Cellardyke residents in 2006.
Bird flu is spreading: why are we not panicking like we did in 2006?
Mohammed Iqbal.
Kirkcaldy man drink-drove in rush to make funeral arrangements after tragedy
Ice in the River Tay
The Big Freeze of 1963: When chaos ensued and people walked on the River…
An architect's impression of the planner Boyle Park house extension. Image: Angus Council
Plans lodged to turn vandal-hit Forfar park house into four-bedroom council home
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
Craig Donald has relived his experiences as a user of Perth foodbank. Image: Craig Donald.
Perth man relives experiences using foodbank as he backs charity trolleys calendar
The close on Morgan Street, Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Residents urge action from Dundee school over pupils 'vandalising close'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented