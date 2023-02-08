Joe Hawkins surprised by speed of rise from Wales hopeful to Test starter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Hawkins surprised by speed of rise from Wales hopeful to Test starter

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 1.02pm Updated: February 8 2023, 7.35pm
Joe Hawkins has impressed in the early part of his Wales career (David Davies/PA)
Joe Hawkins has impressed in the early part of his Wales career (David Davies/PA)

Joe Hawkins is a leader of Wales’ exciting young rugby generation – but he admits that his rapid rise has proved quicker than expected.

The 20-year-old Ospreys centre has made an immediate impression on Wales head coach Warren Gatland with notable footballing ability and all-round excellence.

Hawkins made his Test debut against Australia during this season’s Autumn Nations Series, which turned out to be the final game of Wayne Pivac’s Wales coaching reign.

And Gatland had no hesitation in retaining him for Wales’ Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland when, along with the likes of wing Rio Dyer and flanker Jac Morgan, he again underlined his quality.

“This is a new team with players with different skills and different strengths and he brings something that is a little bit different,” Gatland said after selecting Hawkins to face Ireland.

“He is a lovely footballer and I wanted to give him the reassurance and confidence after the Australia performance to start again.”

Hawkins looks set to feature in Saturday’s appointment with Scotland at Murrayfield and he has settled seamlessly at Test level, already developing a strong midfield combination with 110 times-capped George North.

“I have always tried to be as rounded as possible. The way the game is going, you can’t be too one-dimensional,” Hawkins said.

“I like the ball-play, but you have got to be able to bash it up a little bit as well.

“On the field, it would probably be quite easy to go within yourself a little bit, but if you want to compete with the players in camp you have got to try and be bold and be vocal.

“When you come in with big characters, if you want to impact the game and training, you can’t go into your shell.

Wales centre Joe Hawkins
Joe Hawkins impressed in Wales' Six Nations clash against Ireland (Nigel French/PA)

“They would rather it if you are vocal and demanding on the field, so that is what you have got to try and do.

“When you are in the under-20s, you see the senior team playing and you have always got ambitions of going on and playing for the senior team.

“I probably didn’t think it would happen as quickly as it has done.

“It is a bit surreal being out there on the training field. I guess it’s just trying to take in all the experience they (senior players) have, and then put it into your game.

“All you can do is take care of business back at your region and hope you get a bit of recognition internationally.

“I wasn’t expecting it to happen as quickly as this. I just focus on playing for the Ospreys, and then whatever happens, happens.”

The Hawkins family has a proud rugby tradition, with Joe’s father David a former Aberavon centre, his uncle Dan also an accomplished player and grandfather Brian a Wales Youth cap who played for Newport and Newbridge.

“When I was younger, he (David) coached me a bit, so he was always giving me advice along the way, but these days he lets me crack on,” Hawkins added.

“They have been loving it. It’s almost like living another career through me. They are all really proud. If I am involved on Saturday, they will be making the trip up to Scotland.”

Gatland, meanwhile, could make major changes in the pack when Wales look to revive their Six Nations campaign.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland
Wales head coach Warren Gatland could make major changes for the Six Nations clash against Scotland (Nigel French/PA)

British and Irish Lions trio Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau might all be under threat following a 34-10 defeat against Ireland.

Exeter forwards Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza are possible starters, with 21-year-old Tshiunza being tipped for the blindside flanker’s role.

Leicester openside Tommy Reffell is also in the selection mix, and an in-form Jac Morgan might find himself switched to number eight instead of Faletau.

They would represent huge selection calls if lock Jones, flanker Tipuric and Faletau, who have 342 Wales caps and 18 Lions Test appearances between them, are omitted, but Wales endured a miserable time up-front against Ireland.

