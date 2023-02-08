Hearts cup clash a ‘free hit’ for Hamilton, says boss John Rankin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hearts cup clash a ‘free hit’ for Hamilton, says boss John Rankin

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 2.15pm
Hamilton boss John Rankin is relishing the visit of Hearts in the Scottish Cup (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hamilton boss John Rankin is relishing the visit of Hearts in the Scottish Cup (Jeff Holmes/PA)

John Rankin believes his Hamilton players will be able to play with “a smile on their face” against Hearts in their home Scottish Cup tie on Friday.

Accies are bottom of the cinch Championship but have rallied in recent weeks, beating Ross County on penalties in the fourth round of the cup and reaching the Challenge Cup final on Tuesday night with a 2-1 victory over Queen of the South after extra-time.

With the Jambos sitting third in the cinch Premiership and strong favourites to make the last eight, former Hibernian and Dundee United midfielder Rankin, who had a spell as youth coach at Tynecastle, insists the pressure is off the hosts.

He said: “It is a great opportunity for the players to showcase what they have.

“We have some really young players in our group. I am looking forward to giving them the opportunity to play and express themselves.

“It is a free hit for us. There is no pressure on us.

“We are not expected to win. Everyone outside here has Hearts as favourites so it is an opportunity for us to go and play with a smile on our face and relax, within the circumstances.

“The players are relaxed, they obviously have huge confidence from last night.

“Looking at them when they came in, you wouldn’t know they had played extra-time. They look fresh, bubbly, they are full of confidence, that vibrance is what we need. No excuses towards Friday night.

“That relaxed atmosphere is what we are trying to create and it was certainly there in the last round.

“I had players coming off at full-time looking forward to extra-time, (saying), ‘We have got it here’. That is probably a wee bit of arrogance, a wee bit of confidence, but I am delighted they have that character to go shoulder to shoulder with a Premiership team and think they have a wee opportunity, so I hope that continues on Friday night.”

Jambos top-scorer Lawrence Shankland is suspended after being sent off against Hibernian in the previous round, but Rankin noted the strength in depth that Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson has at his disposal.

The Accies boss also noted the stunning strike from 50 yards that striker Stephen Humphrys produced in added time to clinch the 3-1 win over Dundee United in the cinch Premiership at the weekend.

He said: “Obviously, him (Shankland) not being able to play is a bonus.

“But I also know the other attacking players they have and I look at Humphrys and it looks like he can score from goal kicks at times.

“For a player to have that vision and that ability to score that goal…and I am led to believe it was his weaker foot.

“It is good ability. I admire it. I would have liked to have been in the stadium to see it.

“I know Josh Ginnelly, I worked with him a bit when I was at Hearts, I know what his strengths are.

“They have really good players throughout their squad. It will be a tough game.”

