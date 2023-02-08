Johnny Sexton declares himself fit for Ireland’s ‘huge game’ against France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnny Sexton declares himself fit for Ireland’s ‘huge game’ against France

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 4.14pm Updated: February 8 2023, 4.27pm
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has declared himself fit for the visit of France (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has declared himself fit for the visit of France (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is eagerly anticipating facing France for the first time in three years after declaring himself fit for Saturday’s “huge” Guinness Six Nations showdown.

The fly-half has undergone a head injury assessment (HIA) and overcome a dead leg suffered in the round-one win over Wales and hopes to avoid further late fitness “hiccups” ahead of a potential championship title decider in Dublin.

Reigning Grand Slam champions France are the only major nation yet to suffer defeat against Andy Farrell’s Ireland, with Sexton a late withdrawal ahead of the previous two meetings due to injury issues.

The 37-year-old’s most recent outing against Les Bleus was a frustrating 35-27 defeat in Paris at the end of the prolonged 2020 tournament when he hit the headlines for his angry reaction to being substituted.

“I was saying this morning, the last two Wednesdays before France over the last two fixtures I’ve ended up pulling out, so to get through today is great,” said Sexton.

“I can look forward to the game, hopefully no more hiccups.

“Obviously the confusion around the HIA and stuff like that, there’s nothing I can control about that, but I’ll be ready to go for 80 this week if needed.

“It feels like a huge game. There’s no point in saying anything otherwise.

“You can’t just come in here and say ‘it’s just another game’ because it’s not, it’s one we’ve waited a long time for and I’ve read that they want this test – to come to the Aviva and try and overturn us. It’s a huge game.”

Ireland had to settle for the consolation of a Triple Crown last year following a 30-24 Stade de France defeat, which Sexton watched from the stands due to a hamstring problem.

In 2021, the veteran failed to satisfy return-to-play protocols ahead of a narrow 15-13 Dublin loss to Les Bleus, having been angered in the build-up by “highly inappropriate” comments from a French doctor about his concussion record.

Johnny Sexton played for French club Racing 92 between 2013 and 2015
Johnny Sexton played for French club Racing 92 between 2013 and 2015 (Tony Marshall/PA)

The former Racing 92 player is braced for further disruptive headlines to emerge in the French media during the next few days.

“They are always big weeks, often for me something comes out of the woodwork in French week and I’m expecting something later in the week,” he said.

“It’s always a big game; I grew up in an era of watching Ireland lose to France, heavily, to then sort of see the first teams beating them and then to be part of teams beating them has been amazing.

“But you still have those memories from a young kid of France coming and demolishing Ireland. You probably naturally feel the underdog at my age, whereas the younger lads probably don’t. It’s a strange mixture in the squad.”

While Ireland, who top the world rankings, cantered to a 34-10 victory in Cardiff on matchday one, France were less convincing in a stuttering 29-24 success over Italy which stretched their impressive winning streak to 14 games.

Les Bleus fly-half Romain Ntamack this week claimed the Irish are “comfortably favourites” for the weekend, an assessment Sexton had little desire to discuss.

“I don’t really mind, the favourites tag is not something we mention internally,” he said

“Being number one in the world, the public or the press will do it or the opposition will, but it comes down to the performance on the day.

“If we’re favourites, we’re favourites. It doesn’t really bother me if that’s what he says.”

