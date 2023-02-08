LeBron James hailed after breaking NBA record – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association February 8 2023, 6.09pm LeBron James has been saluted by the sporting world (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 8. Football Mesut Ozil did his bit to help in aftermath of Turkey and Syria earthquake. Zor zamanlarda birlikte her şeyi başarabiliriz ❤️🇹🇷🇸🇾 pic.twitter.com/4fJdggTSQb— Mesut Özil (@M10) February 8, 2023 Beth Mead was ready to cheer on the Lionesses. Excited to watch the girls in the @arnoldclarkcup this month, I will be there no.1 fan. I’m working hard to hopefully wear that shirt again soon!💪🏼🥰 https://t.co/GNtEMBIzbX— Beth Mead (@bmeado9) February 8, 2023 Basketball Congratulated poured in for LeBron James from the basketball world and beyond. Congratulations @KingJames job well done. My boy @IamBlackway had this waiting for you pic.twitter.com/y8ju7fFHeM— SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 8, 2023 Congrats @KingJames …legendary stuff right there 🫡 #38388— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 8, 2023 This historic moment is so special because we will never see another LeBron James. He’s always been a pass-first leader whose ability to make his teammates better is one-of-a-kind; which makes his breaking the record even more incredible!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2023 Unbelievable!! Congrats @KingJames— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) February 8, 2023 👑 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/CLoViwm6Xh— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) February 8, 2023 Congratulations on becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, @KingJames 👑🏀A truly incredible achievement 👏 pic.twitter.com/5L8adwi2Q3— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 8, 2023 Congrats @KingJames 👑 #Legend #Greatness— Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) February 8, 2023 LEBRON MF JAMES!!!! Salute @KingJames. History is made!! 🙌🏾— CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) February 8, 2023 LeGOAT— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) February 8, 2023 Rugby Union Jason Robinson reminisced. Oh how I loved to run the ball back!!Great offload from Lewsey too!🏴 🇮🇹 @EnglandRugby @SixNationsRugby #ENGvITA https://t.co/d5uFt2J0HD— Jason Robinson OBE (@Jason15Robinson) February 8, 2023 Cricket Jos Buttler was ready for the big one. Big one tonight 💪🏻 https://t.co/fdUFG7PMTl— Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) February 8, 2023 David Warner and Pat Cummins were excited for action in India. View this post on InstagramA post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) Pumped for this one!#BorderGavaskarTrophy starting tomorrow. 🏏 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/dNBeFOk3oh— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) February 8, 2023 But Michael Vaughan does not fancy their chances. India to win .. https://t.co/eqHfAUX7Nl— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 8, 2023 Virat Kohli was excited. Running into BGT starting tomorrow 🤩. Always a exciting series to be a part of 🏏 pic.twitter.com/lgi4uvHrA7— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 8, 2023 Sam Billings landed a prized possession. @B_Fernandes8 @ManUtd 🙏🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/WtqSEpOcfz— Sam Billings (@sambillings) February 8, 2023 Motor racing Lewis Hamilton was hungrier than ever. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) Golf Jordan Spieth reflected on a fun week. Always a fun week @attproam with @jakeowen – great to see the @ATT birdies program on 17 working to bridge the digital divide! #attathlete #attproam pic.twitter.com/3xdjeGG4cw— Jordan Spieth (@JordanSpieth) February 8, 2023 