Raith beat Dundee on penalties to reach Challenge Cup final

Raith reached the ALBA Challenge Cup final after hitting back from 2-0 down to beat Dundee 4-3 on penalties.

Zach Robinson missed the crucial spot kick as Raith set up a final with Hamilton next month.

Lyall Cameron’s double put Dundee 2-0 up in the first half but William Akio and Sam Stanton levelled to force the game to penalties.

Aidan Connolly missed for Raith before Barry Maguire and Robinson failed to convert to send Rovers through.