European Super League ‘corpse twitches again’ as revamped plans are revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

European Super League ‘corpse twitches again’ as revamped plans are revealed

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 2.01pm Updated: February 9 2023, 6.11pm
Plans for a new European Super League have been likened to the twitching of a corpse by the FSA (Peter Byrne/PA)
Plans for a new European Super League have been likened to the twitching of a corpse by the FSA (Peter Byrne/PA)

Revamped plans for a European Super League have been likened to the “twitching of a corpse” by a fans’ group.

A22, the company formed to assist in the creation of the original Super League project in 2021, unveiled plans on Thursday for a new competition played across multiple divisions and involving up to 80 teams.

A22 said the competition would be open, and that there would be no permanent members, in contrast to the 2021 version which collapsed within 72 hours of launch amid fan protests and opposition from UEFA, FIFA and even the British Government.

The new plans were dismissed by Kevin Miles, the chief executive of the Football Supporters’ Association, who said: “The walking corpse that is the European Super League twitches again with all the self-awareness one associates with a zombie.

“Their newest idea is to have an ‘open competition’ rather than the closed shop they originally proposed that led to huge fan protests.

“Of course an open competition for Europe’s top clubs already exists – it’s called the Champions League.

“They say ‘dialogue with fans and independent fan groups is essential’ yet the European Zombie League marches on – wilfully ignorant to the contempt supporters across the continent have for it.”

A22 says it has consulted with nearly 50 European clubs to develop 10 principles which underpin its new plans for the competition.

However, it has not disclosed the names of any of those clubs, with A22 chief executive Bernd Reichart saying it is clear “clubs are often unable to publicly speak up against a system where the threat of sanctions is used to stifle opposition”.

A22 has challenged UEFA and FIFA’s right to block the formation of their competition and to sanction the 12 clubs involved in the original Super League in the European courts. It argues those governing bodies abused a dominant position under EU law by acting as they did.

A final judgement in the case is expected from the European Court of Justice later this year, but a non-binding opinion published in December by the Advocate General in the case said UEFA and FIFA rules allowing them to block new competitions were compatible with EU law.

The new proposals issued on Thursday talked about a guarantee of a minimum 14 matches per season for the clubs involved, strict cost controls linked to revenue and a pledge to put the women’s game “at the centre” of its plans.

However, there remain lots of unanswered questions.

When might the competition start?

How would teams be selected for the inaugural competition?

How would teams would qualify for, and be eliminated from, the competition in subsequent years?

How many seasons might teams in the top tier of the new competition expect to be guaranteed European football for, before having to rely on domestic performance to qualify again, and what would be the impact of all this on domestic leagues?

PA understands A22 plans to develop such detail in further dialogue with clubs, and aims to present it after the final court rulings.

There are also no clear plans yet for how the competition will be governed, other than that it should be governed by the clubs, and plans related to the ratio of prize money between teams in the top division compared to the bottom one are still being developed.

PA understands there has been no official consultation yet between A22 and potential broadcasters, but A22 is understood to be confident it could secure start-up investment for its competition even in economic conditions which are much tougher than they were in 2021.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas dismissed the plans in a typically colourful tweet.

“The Super League is the wolf, who today disguises himself as a granny to try to fool European football,” he posted on the social media site.

“But HIS nose and HIS teeth are very big. Four divisions in Europe? Of course the first for them (the big clubs), as in the 2019 reform.

“Government of the clubs? Of course only the big ones.”

The European Club Association – which represents the interests of teams under UEFA jurisdiction – called the latest update “a rehashed idea already proposed, discussed and comprehensively rejected by all stakeholders”.

A statement read: “This is just another deliberately distorted and misleading attempt to destabilise the constructive work currently taking place between football’s real stakeholders to move things forward in the overall best interests of the European club game.

“We have moved on, when will A22?”

UEFA and FIFA have been contacted for comment.

In a statement on Thursday evening, LaLiga once again denounced the latest proposals, saying the model was “not democratic, instead giving the power and decisions to a few rich clubs, leaving small and medium-sized clubs aside.”

LaLiga’s statement added: “The bottom line is that the Super League is a disaster for national leagues and it will sink small and medium-sized clubs across Europe, killing European football as we know it.

“The Super League will mean an economic vacuum for the domestic leagues, but it will also lead to a reduction in income for the Super League clubs in the medium and long term, thus destroying the entire industry: GDP (Gross domestic product), jobs and taxes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
2
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
4
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
The funeral cortege of Randal Lumb passes Tannadice.
Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58
7
William Hendry leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Ferry cannabis grower told police ‘things got out of hand’ after massive cultivation found
8
The alleged attempted murders are said to have happened on Americanmuir Road in Dundee.
Dundee pair accused of trying to murder police by driving at them in BMW
9
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Xplore bus attacks Picture shows; Xplore bus attacks . Fintry . Supplied by Avril Ross Date; Unknown
Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks

More from The Courier

To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Martin Kennedy addressed the NFUS conference in Glasgow Picture shows; Martin Kennedy., President of NFUS. Glasgow. Supplied by NFU Scotland Date; 09/02/2023
Farmers' union demands full policy funding breakdown
Nicola Sturgeon looking thoughtful.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon tax returns expose a politician past her best
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
4 takeaways from James McPake press conference. including Airdrie team news and Paul Allan…
Ark Housing Association has been fined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after Shirley Breeze choked while being fed a marshmallow.
Housing Association fined after woman died choking on marshmallow
Plans for a new European Super League have been likened to the twitching of a corpse by the FSA (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hammer woman leaves city and moneylender avoids prison
Ground preparation work at the site on Wednesday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Preparation work for new homes starts at former Halley's Mill site in Dundee
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council finance chief shares fears on future funding of 'statutory duties'
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
A gritter on the A9 south of Perth.
Anger in Perthshire at long road of failure to upgrade the A9
The Jobcentre on West Marketgait. Image: Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Dundee Jobcentre opened during pandemic to close

Editor's Picks

Most Commented