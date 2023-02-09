Dan Sheehan injury blow for Ireland ahead of crunch clash with France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dan Sheehan injury blow for Ireland ahead of crunch clash with France

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 2.41pm Updated: February 9 2023, 2.59pm
Dan Sheehan, left, is a big loss for Ireland (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Dan Sheehan, left, is a big loss for Ireland (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ireland have suffered a major blow ahead of Saturday’s sold-out Guinness Six Nations showdown with France after losing influential hooker Dan Sheehan to a hamstring injury.

Rob Herring will deputise for Sheehan in the only change to the team which began last weekend’s 34-10 win in Wales, with the fit-again Ronan Kelleher added to the replacements.

Sheehan has been almost ever-present since coming off the bench to replace the injured Kelleher in last year’s 30-24 defeat to Les Bleus in Paris.

The 24-year-old was this week hailed as possibly the best hooker in world rugby by former Ireland captain Brian O’Driscoll and will be a significant absentee for the crunch clash in Dublin.

He has started nine of his country’s last 10 matches, including all three Tests in last summer’s victorious tour of New Zealand, with the exception being a substitute appearance against Fiji in the autumn.

In more positive news for head coach Andy Farrell, scrum-half Conor Murray, who emerged as a potential injury doubt on Wednesday evening, has been passed fit to continue his half-back partnership with skipper Johnny Sexton.

The availability of Murray is a major boost after Ireland lost first-choice number nine Jamison Gibson-Park to a hamstring issue ahead of kick-off in Cardiff.

Craig Casey will continue to provide scrum-half back-up from the bench ahead of fellow international rookie Caolin Blade.

Fly-half Sexton on Wednesday afternoon declared himself fit for the potential title decider, having undergone a head injury assessment and overcome a dead leg on the back of the trip to the Principality Stadium.

The 37-year-old will face France, where he played for Racing 92 between 2013 and 2015, for the first time in three years.

He watched last year’s loss at the Stade de France from the stands due to a hamstring injury, having failed to satisfy return-to-play protocols before the narrow 15-13 Aviva Stadium loss to Les Bleus in 2021.

Reigning Grand Slam champions France are the sole major nation yet to suffer defeat against Farrell’s Ireland and the only visiting side to win in Dublin since the 2019 World Cup.

Ireland hooker Rob Herring, pictured, will fill in for Dan Sheehan
Ireland hooker Rob Herring, pictured, will fill in for Dan Sheehan (Mike Egerton/PA)

Incoming Ulster man Herring will pack down between Andrew Porter and Finlay Bealham on the occasion of his 33rd cap, with Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan in the second row, ahead of flankers Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier and number eight Caelan Doris.

Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose continue their midfield partnership, while full-back Hugo Keenan and wings James Lowe and Mack Hansen once again make up the back three.

Casey and back-up hooker Kelleher, who has overcome a hamstring issue, are joined on the bench by Dave Kilcoyne, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Jack Conan, Ross Byrne and Bundee Aki.

