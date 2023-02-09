Jonjo Shelvey could make Nottingham Forest debut in clash with Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jonjo Shelvey could make Nottingham Forest debut in clash with Fulham

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 2.45pm
Jonjo Shelvey is set to make his Nottingham Forest debut (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jonjo Shelvey is set to make his Nottingham Forest debut (Richard Sellers/PA)

Jonjo Shelvey could be in contention to make his Nottingham Forest debut against Fulham on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was a deadline day signing from Newcastle, where he spent seven seasons, but he arrived with a calf injury.

Shelvey was absent from last weekend’s win over Leeds but has trained this week and could be involved for the trip to Craven Cottage.

“He is close, we are grateful to Newcastle for the information they shared with us in terms of his injury, which is normal,” boss Steve Cooper said.

“When a player signs it is normal that you pass on some data or information to help a player go into his new club.

“He is close, we have seen him on the grass and we are pleased.

“He has shown his quality and he looks really pleased to be here. Like any new player the quicker you can get him training and playing, the better chance they have of settling in and showing who they are.

“Jonjo has experience of the Premier League and he is a well-known player but he will want to get involved as quick as he can and show his quality.

“I’m really pleased he’s here and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Forest picked up no new injuries in the 1-0 victory over Leeds which moved them further away from relegation danger.

Ryan Yates (illness) and Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) have received a boost this week, but neither will play at Fulham.

“Ryan Yates is close to returning to full training, so that should be early next week hopefully,” Cooper added.

“We have had some positive news with Moussa Niakhate, he has been out for a long time, he is back on the grass training with us but he is non-contact.

“He is not in full training if you like, but he is the final stage of the rehab where he can do some parts of the groups, so that’s been brilliant because he’s been out for a long while.

“It’s great for him to be back out training, he is not close to featuring in games, but he is getting to the final stages. That’s been positive this week.

“The rest is as we were, lads are injured and rehabbing. There are a few niggles we are managing but every group will be the same and we are cracking on with our work.”

