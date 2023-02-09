Livingston without VAR for Inverness cup clash due to costs – David Martindale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Livingston without VAR for Inverness cup clash due to costs – David Martindale

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 2.45pm
Livingston manager David Martindale explains the absence of VAR for the Scottish Cup game (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale explains the absence of VAR for the Scottish Cup game (Andrew Milligan/PA)

David Martindale revealed Livingston would revert to old school officiating due to the prohibitive cost of VAR for their Scottish Cup tie against Inverness on Saturday.

The support system for referees was introduced in October with the fee per season – reported as £1million-plus – shared around the 12 cinch Premiership clubs to cover league matches.

However, the use of VAR in early rounds of cup matches is discretionary for home Premiership clubs unless the tie is selected for live television and the cost to Livi of implementing it for the Inverness visit was reported as £10,000.

Boss Martindale did not confirm the one-off cost but said: “It cost money. No disrespect to Inverness, but with the fan base both clubs have got, I don’t see the point putting on a game of football that is going to cost you money.

“We are in the business of trying to make the club sustainable, not losing money and probably by using the VAR on this occasion it is going to cost us money so it is something we can’t do.

“Remember that money comes out the pot that both teams split so it is a bit unfair on Inverness as well.

“We are both trying to maximise the revenue into both clubs so we will go with old-fashioned refereeing on Saturday.

“We are close to spending six figures to implement VAR this year.

“Where does it come from? It comes out of my budget – there is no other revenue stream that can come out.

“So that is going to make me less competitive going into the season so I don’t see the point of spending more money to make me less competitive.

“We have got away without VAR for over 100 years so I am sure we will be OK for the Scottish Cup game on Saturday.”

Livingston were initially due to host Queen’s Park but they were thrown out from the competition after fielding an ineligible player against Inverness.

Martindale insists the change of opponent has caused little upset – “whether it was Inverness or Queen’s Park, the level of details we try to put into the game is not going to change” – and recalled that Livi lost 2-1 to the Highlanders in the ViaPlay Cup earlier in the season.

He said: “I am not underestimating the task in front of us on Saturday. Inverness is going to be a really difficult game.

“They will be coming here with their tails up. They beat us here earlier in the season so they will fancy their chances.”

