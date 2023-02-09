Gregor Townsend wants Scotland improvement against Wales despite England win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gregor Townsend wants Scotland improvement against Wales despite England win

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 3.31pm
Gregor Townsend wants improvement from Scotland (Adam Davy/PA)
Gregor Townsend wants improvement from Scotland (Adam Davy/PA)

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has kept faith with the majority of his Calcutta Cup heroes but warned them they will need to improve for their second Guinness Six Nations match at home to Wales this weekend.

There will be just one change to the XV that won 29-23 away to England on Saturday, with Glasgow prop Zander Fagerson replacing 36-year-old WP Nel after more than two months out with a hamstring injury.

Despite the intoxicating nature of last weekend’s win, Townsend explained that his team selection for the visit of the Welsh was not straightforward.

“No, it wasn’t,” he said, when asked if it was an easy decision to pick 14 of the 15 who started at Twickenham.

“We actually delayed the (internal) team announcement because we had a few selections that we had to sleep on. I believe they’ve earned the right to get a second opportunity to build on that win but the performance wasn’t at our best level.

“We’ve got players on the bench and outwith the 23 who are quality players that have played very well for us in the past or are itching for that opportunity, so it wasn’t an easy decision, but these guys now have the opportunity to build on last week.”

Townsend has sensed a drive within his squad to deliver an improved performance this weekend as Scotland bid to kick off a campaign with back-to-back wins for the first time since the inception of the Six Nations in 2000.

“Good, determined to improve from last week,” he said when asked about the mood in the group.

“There’s been an edge to training, like there was last week. As a coach, I see other things in meetings and how the players talk to each other and it all seems like their focus is on improving this week, which is all you can ask for.

“We have to improve from what we did last week because in large parts of that game, we weren’t at our best. I saw better performances in Argentina in the summer and in our games in November.

“The good thing was we took our opportunities and we showed resilience into that final quarter and that makes us tough to beat. But we’re not at our potential, and that’s what we’re striving towards.”

Townsend has no worries about throwing Fagerson into such a huge match even though he has not played since the first weekend of December.

“When we saw how well he trained last week, we did think about involving him last week but we wanted to back WP (Nel) and Simon (Berghan) who both played really well for us,” he said. “We believe Zander is more than ready to perform.”

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has made five changes to the side that lost 34-10 at home to Ireland last weekend, but Townsend is anticipating a tough test from the visitors.

Scotland
Scotland are aiming to follow up their win over England (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Probably what they delivered in the second half and a lot of the first half (against Ireland),” he said when asked what he expects from the Welsh.

“I felt they took the game to Ireland, they had opportunities. They were held up on the line twice, they were penalised close to the line, they had the same amount of line-breaks as Ireland.

“We know Wales are a quality side and they’re as motivated as ever to get a win after starting with a defeat. These players they’ve brought in are players in form, they’ve either played well off the bench at the weekend or played very well for their clubs this year.

“The threats they have through their ball-carrying, their speed, and what they do over the ball is something we have to be very aware of. It (the number of changes) means they’ve got strength in depth.

“They’ve picked a team that is going to come after us. It’s a positive selection from their point of view bringing in younger players who want to drive the team forward.”

