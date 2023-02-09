I still feel fresh and young – Anthony Joshua ready for Jermaine Franklin fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I still feel fresh and young – Anthony Joshua ready for Jermaine Franklin fight

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 4.11pm Updated: February 9 2023, 4.41pm
Anthony Joshua is preparing to return to the ring on April 1 (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Anthony Joshua is preparing to return to the ring on April 1 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Anthony Joshua insists he is still feeling fresh as he targets his first win since 2020 after putting “his heart back” into boxing.

The two-time former world heavyweight champion will face Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena on April 1 having lost his last two fights to Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua’s last victory came against Kubrat Pulev in December 2020, while American Franklin beat Pavel Sour and Rodney Moore before losing a close fight against Dillian White at Wembley Arena in November.

Joshua will be seen by many as a veteran, having fought 27 times professionally, but the 33-year-old claims to still be feeling at his best.

Asked if he felt like a seasoned professional, Joshua replied: “No, I still feel fresh and young.

“I adapted to certain fights so I didn’t take crazy punishment so at this stage of my career I don’t think ‘s***, I’ve taken so much punishment’ or I’m war-torn. I still feel fresh.

“I like making money, straight up, this is a prize-fighting sport. People question if my head is in the game.

“So many fighters go to the gym every day but it is different when you put your heart into it and I had to get rid of some distractions and things in my life to put my heart back into the game.”

Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn and Jermaine Franklin
Anthony Joshua fights Jermaine Franklin next (Zac Goodwin/PA)

With Joshua returning to action looking to get back to winning ways, he has relocated to Texas where he is trained by new coach Derrick James.

Despite the move, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist admits he has had no time to enjoy his new surroundings as he prepares for the challenge of Franklin.

“It is not because I ain’t seen anything,” he replied when asked by promoter Eddie Hearn about the excitement of moving to the United States.

“I’m not there for anything else, I’m a serious person so I am not there for anything else. Throughout my career this is probably the most serious I have taken it.

“I’m not really there to go out for coffees and talk about b*******, I’m there to f****** work.”

