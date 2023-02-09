Yves Bissouma facing lay-off after ankle surgery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tottenham have suffered a second injury blow this week after it was revealed Yves Bissouma will have surgery on Friday.

Spurs were already without captain Hugo Lloris for Saturday’s trip to Leicester and Bissouma will also be absent.

The midfielder has suffered a stress fracture to his left ankle and will have surgery on Friday.

The club revealed the news on Twitter, adding: “A timeframe for his return will be determined after surgery.”

We can confirm that Yves Bissouma is to undergo surgery on Friday to repair a stress fracture to his left ankle. A timeframe for his return will be determined after surgery. He will begin rehabilitation with our medical staff as soon as possible. Get well soon, Yves 💙 pic.twitter.com/i5pj5lkVIG — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 9, 2023

It is a big blow to boss Antonio Conte, who only returned to work himself on Thursday following his own operation last week to remove his gallbladder.

Bissouma’s spell on the sideline will coincide with a busy period for Tottenham, who face FA Cup and Champions League fixtures during the next month.

Spurs were already without first-choice midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 tie at AC Milan due to suspension, which means one of Pape Sarr or Oliver Skipp will be required to partner Rodrigo Bentancur at San Siro.

The injury for Bissouma, who was spotted at the training ground on Thursday on crutches and in a protective boot, is the latest setback in a difficult first season at Tottenham.

Since a summer switch from Brighton, the Mali international has made just nine starts in all competitions.