Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin desperate to earn Scottish Cup glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin desperate to earn Scottish Cup glory

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 5.29pm
Cammy Devlin wants Scottish Cup glory (Jane Barlow/PA)
Cammy Devlin wants Scottish Cup glory (Jane Barlow/PA)

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin is desperate to go all the way in this year’s Scottish Cup as he believes a trophy would be the perfect way to mark the progress the club has made in recent seasons.

The Australia international, who moved to Tynecastle in the summer of 2021, helped the Jambos reach the final last May, where they lost to Rangers after extra-time.

As they prepare to visit cinch Championship side Hamilton in the last 16 on Friday, Devlin is hellbent on trying to go a step further this time round with a group of players he feels have forged a strong bond together.

“It’s a massive game because if we lose we’re out the cup,” he said of the trip to Lanarkshire. “It’s my second season here and I want to make it two seasons where we reach the final and this time go one step better.

“I know the boys who have been here a bit longer had that final against Celtic (in 2020) and then we lost to Rangers in extra-time (last year).

“I know I can speak on behalf of the boys and say there is that extra hunger and desire with this group that we’ve done so well with over the last couple of years.

“Getting promotion, getting third, European football, getting some wins in European football, and still sitting in third now, so to go that one step more and win a trophy with this group of boys, and the whole club just on the up, would be super special.

“We’re such a tight-knit group, I absolutely love coming to work with these boys every day so to have something to show for it like a trophy would be unreal.”

Devlin is back in contention for the Hamilton game after missing the last two games with an injury sustained in the recent draw away to Livingston. Michael Smith is also hopeful of returning but captain Lawrence Shankland is suspended, while long-term injury victims Peter Haring, Gary Mackay-Steven, Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime, Craig Halkett and Craig Gordon are all out.

“I’m looking forward to it because I’ve missed a couple of games,” he said. “I hate missing games. The best part of your job is playing games. You train every day and do all the stuff behind the scenes to play games in front of big crowds, and that’s what brings joy as a player.

“I’ve done everything in my power since the Livingston game to be back fit and I’m feeling good and really looking forward to it.”

Hamilton are currently bottom of the Championship but are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions.

“We’ve got confidence but we respect our opponent,” said Devlin. “They’re sitting at the bottom of their league but they haven’t lost in six and have beaten some good teams so they’re in good form.

“We’ll respect them but focus more on ourselves and trying to play our game to the best of our ability.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
2
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
4
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
The funeral cortege of Randal Lumb passes Tannadice.
Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58
7
William Hendry leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Ferry cannabis grower told police ‘things got out of hand’ after massive cultivation found
8
The alleged attempted murders are said to have happened on Americanmuir Road in Dundee.
Dundee pair accused of trying to murder police by driving at them in BMW
9
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Xplore bus attacks Picture shows; Xplore bus attacks . Fintry . Supplied by Avril Ross Date; Unknown
Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks

More from The Courier

To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Martin Kennedy addressed the NFUS conference in Glasgow Picture shows; Martin Kennedy., President of NFUS. Glasgow. Supplied by NFU Scotland Date; 09/02/2023
Farmers' union demands full policy funding breakdown
Nicola Sturgeon looking thoughtful.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon tax returns expose a politician past her best
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
4 takeaways from Dunfermline boss James McPake's press conference including Airdrie team news and…
Ark Housing Association has been fined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after Shirley Breeze choked while being fed a marshmallow.
Housing Association fined after woman died choking on marshmallow
Cammy Devlin wants Scottish Cup glory (Jane Barlow/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hammer woman leaves city and moneylender avoids prison
Ground preparation work at the site on Wednesday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Preparation work for new homes starts at former Halley's Mill site in Dundee
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council finance chief shares fears on future funding of 'statutory duties'
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
A gritter on the A9 south of Perth.
Anger in Perthshire at long road of failure to upgrade the A9
The Jobcentre on West Marketgait. Image: Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Dundee Jobcentre opened during pandemic to close

Editor's Picks

Most Commented