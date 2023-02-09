Stuart Broad’s wise decision in New Zealand – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association February 9 2023, 6.37pm Stuart Broad chose wisely (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 9. Cricket Stuart Broad chose wisely. It was either catch it, or eat it… 🏏 https://t.co/Xl2Z3eCFAA— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) February 9, 2023 Football Harry Kane continued to do his bit for Children’s Mental Health Week. #ChildrensMentalHealth week, advice from the experts part three:Children thrive emotionally when they see, and are involved in, warm and caring relationships, where they are respected and valued. pic.twitter.com/26sRRVIqAh— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 9, 2023 Manchester United were relieved with last night’s draw with Leeds. NEVER give up! Unfortunately, we didn't get the win but we fought back to get a draw. pic.twitter.com/E9TxEgN79y— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 8, 2023 I can’t tell you how much I’ve missed this feeling! Team showed great character to stay in the game, we go again on the weekend. 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/UOFQQWxhLm— Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) February 8, 2023 While Leeds were ready for the reverse fixture. Brilliant team performance with an unbelievable support from our Fans! We go again on Sunday 💪🏾💚⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hDk2mTZhRo— Junior Firpo (@JuniorFirpo03) February 8, 2023 2nd leg Sunday. Improve & move. @LUFC pic.twitter.com/TRrVDCYsqK— Robin Koch (@RobinKoch25) February 8, 2023 A young Cristiano Ronaldo. The beginning. #UCL pic.twitter.com/e1UfYDDmb1— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 9, 2023 Boxing AJ had a message for his fans. A toast to all the hustlers and most importantly, you. The customers 🤝 pic.twitter.com/d1bf6lzPKm— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) February 9, 2023 Formula One Romain Grosjean enjoyed some time in a different kind of cockpit. Loving life 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uR7FtCCAhk— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) February 8, 2023 Pic of the day? AUSTRALIALocation: Melbourne, AustraliaMost Wins: Michael Schumacher (x4)First Race: 1985Circuit Length: 5.278 kmFast Fact: No Australian has ever won their home Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/JPsOMJ8PcE— Formula 1 (@F1) February 9, 2023 Already a subscriber? 