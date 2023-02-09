Sarina Wiegman and Pep Guardiola up for FIFA Best awards for top bosses

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England’s Sarina Wiegman and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola are among the contenders shortlisted for the FIFA Best awards.

Wiegman has been nominated for the Best Women’s Coach award having taken over as Lionesses manager in 2021 and led the team to victory in the European Championship last year, beating Germany in the final.

The Dutchwoman, who won the award in 2017 and 2020, goes up against Lyon’s Sonia Bompastor and Brazil’s Pia Sundhage .

Guardiola is nominated for Best Men’s Coach having won the Premier League for the fourth time in five years with City in 2022

He is up against World Cup-winning Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni and Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti.