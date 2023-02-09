Sam Kerr scores four as Chelsea hammer West Ham to reach League Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Kerr scores four as Chelsea hammer West Ham to reach League Cup final

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 9.23pm
Chelsea forward Sam Kerr celebrated a first-half hat-trick to help sink West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chelsea forward Sam Kerr celebrated a first-half hat-trick to help sink West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sam Kerr scored four goals as Women’s Super League leaders Chelsea thrashed West Ham 7-0 at the Chigwell Construction Stadium to reach the Continental Tyres League Cup final.

The Irons had held Arsenal to a goalless draw in their WSL match on Sunday, but were left stunned as Chelsea raced into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 22 minutes in Dagenham.

Kerr converted a free-kick at the far post to set the Blues on their way after just four minutes.

Before the home side could regroup, they fell further behind as Lauren James broke down the right and fed Fran Kirby, who raced into the penalty area and drilled a low shot into the bottom corner.

Kerr fired in her second of the night after Erin Cuthbert pounced on a stray pass across the West Ham backline to feed the Australian forward, who took a touch before rifling the ball into the top corner.

Just before the break, Kirby went off after pulling up when running for a long pass but Chelsea kept the foot down.

In first-half stoppage time there was some more wayward defending from the Irons when Hawa Cissoko fell over before attempting a backpass, the ball rolled on into the penalty area and Kerr slotted past fellow Australian Mackenzie Arnold to complete her treble.

Looking to salvage something from the tie, West Ham manager Paul Konchesky made four changes for the second half which saw January signing Shannon Cooke handed a debut.

Chelsea, though, soon had a fifth when James cut inside to fire past Arnold, before West Ham’s forgettable evening was compounded when substitute Lucy Parker was forced off with injury in the 56th minute.

Kerr nodded in her fourth from Eve Perisset’s cross on the hour, with Guro Reiten’s deflected effort in the 65th minute completing the rout.

Chelsea – beaten by Manchester City in last season’s final to deny them a domestic treble – go on to face Arsenal at Selhurst Park on March 5.

