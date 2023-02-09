Cristiano Ronaldo reaches career milestone with four-goal haul for Al Nassr By Press Association February 9 2023, 10.34pm Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals to help Al Nassr secure a 4-0 win against Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League. The 38-year-old scored twice in each half to send his side top of the table and also reach a milestone 500 league goals in the process. His tally takes into account all the goals scored throughout his career with previous clubs Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team!💪🏼⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/o2ZfV6fYBu— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 9, 2023 Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December 2022 on a reported £177million-a-year contract lasting until 2025. The move came after his contract with United was cancelled following a controversial interview in which he was critical of the club and officials. His four goals on Thursday saw Al Nassr move top of the table, above Al Shabab on goal difference. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take… 2 Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win 3 Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea 2 4 Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business 5 Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates 6 Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58 7 Ferry cannabis grower told police ‘things got out of hand’ after massive cultivation found 8 Dundee pair accused of trying to murder police by driving at them in BMW 9 Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes 10 Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks More from The Courier Dylan Easton says Raith Rovers 'not fearing' Motherwell challenge after reaching another SPFL Trust… Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron display against Raith Rovers as he… St Johnstone pitch will get summer attention, says Gus MacPherson but Rangers were 'very… Liam Fox confesses to VAR 'naivety' as Dundee United boss doubles down on Ryan… Six main points from Gregor Townsend's 'same-again' Scotland to take on Wales in the… Farmers' union demands full policy funding breakdown ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon tax returns expose a politician past her best 4 takeaways from Dunfermline boss James McPake's press conference including Airdrie team news and… Housing Association fined after Fife woman died choking on marshmallow Thursday court round-up — Hammer woman leaves city and moneylender avoids prison Editor's Picks Sheku Bayoh’s tearful partner tells inquiry of anger over police ‘lies’ Concerns raised over ‘efficiency’ of Dundee City Council’s hybrid working Alan Livingstone obituary: Dundee minister and former Perth councillor Thursday court round-up — Hammer woman leaves city and moneylender avoids prison Angus Council finance chief shares fears on future funding of ‘statutory duties’ The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in Dundee Jobcentre opened during pandemic to close Seagreen: Turbine installation work paused at giant wind farm off Angus coast Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58 Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win Most Commented 1 Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'? 2 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 3 1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets 4 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 5 STEVE FINAN: Dundee youth crime? I blame the parents 6 The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene 7 A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target 'simply no longer achievable' 8 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 9 Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies? 10 5 Dundee talking points as Dark Blues throw away cup final spot with Raith Rovers inflicting more penalty pain