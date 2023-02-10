It’s good to be seen as a leader in the dressing room – Ollie Pope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

It’s good to be seen as a leader in the dressing room – Ollie Pope

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 6.01am Updated: February 10 2023, 9.07am
Ollie Pope has emerged as part of England’s leadership group (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ollie Pope has emerged as part of England’s leadership group (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ollie Pope has embraced the responsibility of becoming a dressing room leader with England after being earmarked as a future Test captain.

Ben Stokes has operated without an official deputy since taking over from Joe Root as skipper, but the vastly experienced Stuart Broad was lined up as a short-term stand-in if required last summer.

Now it appears that Pope has been fast-tracked into a more influential role, taking over the team when Stokes opted to sit out England’s two-day warm-up against a New Zealand XI in Hamilton this week.

Stuart Broad (left) has tipped Pope (right) to lead the Test team in future.
Stuart Broad (left) has tipped Pope (right) to lead the Test team in future (Jason O’Brien/PA)

The 25-year-old performed similar duties against the England Lions in Abu Dhabi in November and has become an increasingly vocal presence behind the scenes in recent months.

While he has not formally been installed as vice-captain ahead of Thursday’s series opener in Mount Maunganui, Broad himself appears more than happy to hand the baton on to a team-mate he believes is growing by the day.

“I think Popey is a great leader. He speaks really well in the group, he’s got a great cricket mind and there’s no doubt you can see him as a future England captain,” said Broad.

The Surrey batter was more circumspect but admitted to revelling in the opportunities he has had to step up.

“For now there’s no title on it. I’m just going to keep helping out where I can,” Pope said.

“There’s no label on it, but it might be an option they are looking at in the future. It’s just good to be seen as a leader in that dressing room. Stokesy is the captain, he knows exactly how he wants to run it, but he comes up and bounces ideas off me sometimes, and he’ll do the same with some of the really experienced guys in the changing room too.

“Baz McCullum and Stokesy have been great. They’ve allowed us young players to grow and I think each one of us feel like it’s our team now.

“I’m just going to keep developing that cricket brain and if it came about in the future, great, I’ll make sure I learn as much as possible before then. At the same time I realise I’ve got a big job at number three to keep doing. If I can keep impressing there who knows what the future holds?”

Pope’s elevation represents another huge show of faith in a player who struggled to find his feet in international cricket under the previous regime. He was shuffled up and down the order, as well as in and out the team, and never quite managed to deliver on his obvious potential.

Pope's batting has batted with more freedom since being let off the leash by Brendon McCullum (right).
Pope has batted with more freedom since being let off the leash by Brendon McCullum (right) (Steven Paston/PA)

He feared he would not even be part of Stokes’ plans last year, but was instead invited to make the pivotal number three position his own.

Like so many others in the current squad, he comes across as a more liberated and more fulfilled performer on the pitch and has repaid the support with fine centuries at Trent Bridge and Rawalpindi.

“However long that tough period was, and it felt like a long time, I think it allowed me to get to where I am now,” he said.

“As a batting unit we’re not fearing getting out now. I think we spent too long worrying about our techniques and worrying about how the bowler is going to get us out. Stokesy and Baz have been top drawer in terms of simplifying Test cricket for us all.

“At the end of the day, it is a ball coming down at you. Stop worrying about your head position, your hands the whole time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the…
2
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
3
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
5
Laura Stephen's wedding dress was burned when Blair's Laundry went up in flames
Devastated Forfar woman still waiting for compensation months after wedding dress was destroyed in…
6
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
7
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
8
Embezzler Alison Carlin appeared in a promotional video for her company Gillies and Mackay. Image: YouTube.
Office boss embezzled £16k from Perthshire shed firm
9
Ark Housing Association has been fined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after Shirley Breeze choked while being fed a marshmallow.
Housing Association fined after Fife woman died choking on marshmallow
10
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee

More from The Courier

Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision
Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton (centre) celebrates with Ryan Nolan (left) and Ross Millen after sealing their place in the final. Image: SNS.
SPFL Trust Trophy Final: Venue, TV details and kick-off time revealed for Raith Rovers…
Perth Harbour.
Perth could have its own waterfront development if harbour closes
Financial help has become available for Dundee households suffering from fuel poverty. Image: Shutterstock
How Dundee households can get help with fuel poverty
One of The Mantuary's free haircut vouchers in Dundee. Image: The Mantuary
Haircut100: Dundee barber hides vouchers for 100 free haircuts across city
The overnight roadworks will be in place for a fortnight. Image: Google
Two weeks of roadworks due on A90 near Forfar
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, P&J, January 28 Picture shows; Butternut squash soup. U:ME. Supplied by U:ME Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Make these two filling family meals with inexpensive ingredients
Chinese New Year celebrations in Perth in January 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Funding concerns after unexpected firecrackers set off at Perth's Chinese New Year event
Neil Stewart's Route Map illustrates his journey through Scotland. Image: Neil Stewart.
What's On: Scottish Artist Neil Stewart's exhibition Narrative Arks marries printmaking and sound
Charlie Dore, right, is joined on her latest album and tour by long-time cohort Julian Littman.
GIG GUIDE: Charlie Dore brings her folk-pop to Scotland

Editor's Picks

Most Commented